Did Google tamper with online advertising auctions?





Every time you see an ad online, Google may be playing a role in running the ad. As the largest buyer, market and publisher of online advertising, we effectively control the advertising chain from advertiser to you. When a company grows very large, it is expected to play fairly, but US investigators say Google has abused its dominant position. All of the proceedings against Google are as follows: Google has tampered with the system The proceedings against Google state that it operated the auction using only information that Google could access. It specifically lists the three programs that distorted the auction. 1) Project Bernanke’s highest bid wins the ad auction, but in 2013 Google felt that its rivals were winning too often. Investigators say they have launched Project Bernanke to help them make higher bids in their own right. The program is named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. Instead of paying publishers the second highest bid, Google has begun paying the third highest bid. For example, if the highest bid for a cookie is Rs 10, the second Rs 8, and the third Rs 5 (second price) from the buyer, but give the seller only Rs 5. Put the difference in Rs 3 into the pool and use it to beat your rivals next time. Google’s response Google has denied abuse of its dominant bargaining position or manipulation of online advertising auctions. It calls charges inaccurate and false features. He also states that the proceedings are full of inaccuracies and have no legal benefit. Second Price Auction About 10 years ago, Google adopted a second price auction system for advertising. In this system, the highest bidder wins, but only pays the second highest bid. For example, if you bid 10 rupees on a cookie and the next person bids 8 rupees, you will get a cookie of 8 rupees. Some economists say it’s a good system because it encourages buyers to bid on what they think is of real value. Things without worrying about overpayment. 2) Dynamic Revenue Sharing Usually, ads are placed through various advertising exchanges, including Google’s own AdX exchange. The final bid depends on the fees held by the exchange. If you bid Rs10 through an exchange that maintains Rs3 and another person bids Rs9 through an exchange that maintains Re1, you lose the auction despite the higher bid. According to investigators, Google used the Dynamic Revenue Share program to fine-tune advertising commission rates on a case-by-case basis. This is the largest advertising publishing platform and allows you to see bids from rival exchanges in real time. 3) Booking Price Optimization The auction ran at the second price, but Google knew how high the previous winner would go. Investigators say they misused this information. For example, bakeries say they don’t sell cookies for less than 5 rupees. One bids 7 rupees and the next bidder bids 10 rupees. High bidders need to get a 7 rupee cookie. Do you start raising your booking price from Rs5 to Rs9 whenever he’s around? The cookie is now sold at Rs 9, but the real second bid is at Rs 7. Researchers claim that Google will use booking price optimization to change the booking price of an ad auction based on the bid history of the winning bidder. (Source: Wired)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/international-business/was-google-rigging-online-ad-auctions/articleshow/88963372.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos