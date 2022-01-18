Sony WF-1000XM4 vs AirPods Pro: Which wireless earphone is better?





Wireless earphones are now a must-have high-tech accessory. Music, podcasts, and calls on the go have never been easier. If you need a good pair, the results can be much worse than the Apple AirPods Pro or Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. But which is better?

Both of these are top-notch earphone pairs that impressed the experts during the test, but there are one or two important differences that make them suitable for your needs. Analyze these in detail and help find the latest deals on these beloved earphones.

First, keep in mind that, as with Apple, AirPods Pro works best when used with other Apple products. To get all those features out of the box and ready to go, you’ll need to pair them with your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device.

Also keep in mind that both of these are premium sets of earphones. If you’re looking for something more affordable, check out our Best Budget Wireless Earphones page. That said, both pairs of earphones have received significant discounts since November last year, thanks to the price cuts on the Black Friday sale. Some of those discounts have been stalled, and both AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4 are now available for less than about 250 originally requested.

AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4: The main differences at a glance

AirPods Pro is even more feature-rich when used in combination with other Apple products such as the iPhone 13. The Sony WF-1000XM4 offers the best sound quality available on the wireless earphones on the market. AirPods Pro is available in white only. Sony earphones are available in black or silver. Details of AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4 AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4: Features

Both have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which enhances the capabilities of top-end earphones, but some affordable buds also have ANC. For example, Earfun Free Pro 2 costs only 69.99 and has an ANC, but it can’t boast the level of sound quality found in these Sony and Apple products.

Both earphone sets have touch control, silicone eartips and IPX 4 rated sweat resistance, making them ideal for running. In more sophisticated news, both bud sets also provide settings that allow you to analyze the shape of your ears and adjust your listening experience to some extent.

When it comes to battery life, AirPods Pro manages 4.5 hours on a single charge (reduced to 3.5 hours on heavy calls), and Sony’s buds are much more impressive 8 hours on a single charge, apparent to Sony. It’s a victory.

AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4: Sound Quality The Sony WF-1000XM4 is some of the best wireless earphones I’ve ever heard in terms of sound quality. Rendering and listening to bass, midtone and top-end frequencies with equal precision and vitality is an absolute pleasure. They are great for music and podcasts and work well in both ambient and ANC modes. For more information on the sound quality of Sony earphones, see the full review of the Sony WF-1000XM4.

In comparison, our reviewers said they were pleasantly surprised by the sound quality of the AirPods Pro. That’s obviously positive, but it’s not what you want to hear when you pay about 200 for a pair of wireless earphones.

Both earphones have a wide volume range and perform well in a variety of genres, but Sony’s Bad definitely has the advantage in terms of crisp, accurate and rounded sound.

AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4: Cost Performance

As mentioned earlier, neither of these earphone sets is cheap, as they are both premium-end options. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth the good. As mentioned in the Sound Quality section, both Apple and Sony earphones provide impressive sound levels not available to many manufacturers.

Comparison of AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4: Setup

When pairing your earphones with your iPhone, setup is an important win for your AirPods Pro. It’s never been easier. You can pair it right out of the box. For Android smartphones, it takes a little time and it takes a little time to press the button, but that’s not a big problem.

Conversely, Sony earphones require a dedicated app to be installed and a relatively long setup process. However, it’s still very simple, and the app provides users with additional settings and customizations to try when sorting everything.

AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM4: Design I like the design of both cases of these earphones. Compared to some more sticky competitors, there is a clear build quality and a concrete and satisfying quality feeling in both bud sets. Both are small cases that can be easily put in your pocket.

Of course, the actual look of the earphones is a subjective decision as to which one you prefer. I liked the styling of the black Sony earphones, but I thought they were a little strangely sticking out of my ears when used.

Conversely, the bright white shades on the AirPods Pro aren’t suitable for everyone, but they sit in your ears in a slightly conventional way.

That said, when it comes to earphone in-ear fit, it’s much more important than it looks if you plan to listen for long periods of time. Both are excellent. The AirPods Pro was snug and compact, and the Sony buds weren’t that compact, but they fit nicely during testing. Both are ideal for workouts and are reasonably well managed on the run, despite the lack of tip fittings.

However, our reviewers found that the AirPods Pro became a little uncomfortable after listening for about three hours. This varies from user to user, but Sony’s buds haven’t had such issues.

AirPods Pro or Sony WF-1000XM4: Which Should I Buy?

Overall, thanks to the catchy name of the Sony WF-1000XM4, we need to support it.

We’re kidding, but these are the best pair of earphones in this face-to-face showdown. They far outperform the AirPods Pro in terms of sound quality and battery life. These are two of the most important factors for a pair of wireless earphones. Elsewhere, AirPods Pro has no clear win over Sony products.

The only real reason to choose AirPods Pro over Sony WF-1000XM4 is if you are a dyed Apple fan and already have some Apple devices. In that case, AirPods Pro works seamlessly with them. But our recommendation is to sprout that Sony is worth a little extra.

How to buy

Thankfully, the price of both earphone sets is down from 249, which was released on both Apple and Sony buds. See the links below for the latest information on both options.

For more information on Apple Audio, read the dedicated Apple AirPods Review and Apple AirPods Pro Review. Alternatively, visit the iPhone 13 Availability Guide to find a place to buy a new flagship device.

