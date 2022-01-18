How to contact Google Support to provide product feedback





The Google app on Android or iOS has no bugs or issues. Fortunately, there is a way to contact support and leave feedback for Google app developers. Follow this guide for instructions.

If you have a problem with a Google app or need help, you can usually find the answer by searching for the question online or by contacting support directly. Here’s how to get support via Chrome on your desktop:

Open Chrome and go to support.google.com. Check the list and select the service you need assistance with. If you don’t see the service or app you’re looking for, click the drop-down arrow at the bottom of the list to see more information. Select an app or service to list multiple question topics. Click on the one that best suits your question. Alternatively, you may get better results by typing your question in the search bar on this page.

The search may take some time, but your question may be answered in one of the many articles published by Google Support. If none of your solutions help, contact Google Support directly for the following products:

YouTube MusicFi Pixel Buds YouTube Google Play Google Home Google Pay Google Drive Google Nest

These products have a button at the bottom of the help page that allows you to contact support directly. This is what you need to do:

At the bottom of the current support page[お問い合わせ]Please look for. It’s in the section labeled “Need more help?”. Enter at the prompt in step 1. You may be asked to enter a question and select a general topic. If you do this,[次へ]Click. As you proceed, you may see some topics that have already been answered in the Resources section. If none of the topics provided are appropriate,[次へ]You can click. Here, depending on your taste,[電話を受ける],[チャット],or[メールでサポートに連絡する]You can select either. After selecting an option, follow the remaining prompts to contact support. Reach support via Google app

Virtually all apps developed by Google on Android have the option to get help directly in the app. This is a very useful feature. This is especially useful if you have a problem and need to find a solution on the fly. You don’t have to go to the web to find out. Just do it in the app. Here’s how to find support in your app:

In an app that needs help, look for the app’s main menu. It can take the form of a 3-dot menu, a hamburger menu (a menu icon with three overlapping lines), or a profile picture. Tap the menu icon, then scroll or look at the bottom of the menu for help and feedback, then tap. If you don’t see your query right away, use the search bar or[すべての記事を参照]Tap.

Similar to using the web, this method may take some time to find the answer. Fortunately, the support base is fairly extensive.

Leave feedback for Google developers

If the developer has any concerns or opinions, there is a Google app feature that allows you to leave feedback. Feedback helps developers understand a little better about their needs. This is always welcome. Here’s how to leave feedback:

Find and tap the main menu icon in the app for which you want to leave feedback. When the menu appears, check for help and feedback at the bottom of the menu. Tap. Below the help article, you have the option to send feedback. Go ahead and tap it. Here you can select the source Google account and enter your feedback. You can choose to include a screenshot of the last screen you saw. You cannot select another screenshot. You can also include system logs to give developers a better understanding of what’s happening. When you’re done entering and adding information, tap the submit icon at the top right of the screen.

Note: Some apps, such as Google Home, will ask you to select a specific product before you enter your feedback.

that’s it! Contacting support for Google apps on Android and iOS is very easy. Considering that there is a problem with both iOS and Android apps, it’s a good idea to know how to get help. Fortunately, they are very easy to fix and find answers.

