5G could ground plane, destroy Havoc, warns CEOs of major U.S. airlines





On Monday, the chief executive officers of major US passengers and freight carriers warned of an imminent “catastrophic” aviation crisis within 36 hours as AT & T and Verizon plan to roll out new 5G services.

The airline said the new C-band 5G service, which will launch on Wednesday, will disable a significant number of wide-body aircraft and “potentially stranded tens of thousands of Americans abroad” on US flights. Warned that it could cause “confusion”.

CEOs such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines said in their first reported letter, “The majority of travel and shipping is basic unless flights to major hubs are permitted. Will be grounded. ” By Reuters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warns that potential interference can affect sensitive aircraft instruments such as altimeters and significantly impede poor visibility operations.

“This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers will be subject to cancellations, detours, or delays,” the letter warned.

Late Monday, the airline was considering whether to start canceling some international flights arriving in the United States on Wednesday.

“Due to the restrictions proposed at some airports, the transportation industry is preparing for service interruptions. We can work with governments across industries to complete solutions that reduce the impact of schedules as safely as possible. I’m optimistic that I can do it, “says Boeing, an airplane maker. Monday.

The action is urgent and the airlines added to the letter have also been signed by UPS Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Atlas Air, JetBlue Airlines, and FedEx Express. “Frankly, the country’s commerce will stop.”

The letter was written by Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council of the White House, Pete Butigeg, Secretary of Transportation, Steve Dickson, Director of the FAA, and Jessica Rosenwal, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It was sent to the cell.

Airlines for America, the group that put together the letters, declined to comment. Government agencies did not comment immediately.

“Needs intervention”

AT & T and Verizon won almost all C-band spectra at a $ 80 billion auction on January 3, last year, buffering 50 airport zones to reduce the risk of interference. Agreed to do. Reduce potential interference for 6 months. They also agreed to temporarily avoid aviation safety standoffs and delay deployment for two weeks until Wednesday, after previously delaying service for 30 days.

Verizon and AT & T declined to comment on Monday.

Dave Calhoun, CEO of a major airline and CEO of Boeing, made a lengthy call with Butigeg and Dixon on Sunday to warn of the impending crisis, officials told Reuters.

Airlines are demanding that some major airports “implement 5G anywhere in the country, except within about two miles (3.2 km) of the airport runway.”

“Immediate intervention is needed to avoid serious operational disruptions to air passengers, shippers, supply chains, and delivery of required medicines,” they said.

The airline added that flight restrictions would not be limited to bad weather operations.

“Multiple modern safety systems for aircraft are considered unusable and cause far greater problems than we knew … Airplane manufacturers may need to be grounded indefinitely in operation. Informed us that there was a huge band of fleet of. “

One of the concerns was whether some Boeing 777s would not be able to land at major US airports after the launch of the 5G service, and some Boeing freighters told Reuters.

The airline is taking action to ensure that “5G will be deployed until the FAA can determine how it can be safely achieved without catastrophic disruption, unless the tower is too close to the airport runway.” Prompted.

The FAA said on Sunday that it will clear an estimated 45% of US commercial aircraft and issue further approvals by Wednesday to make poor visibility landings at many airports where 5G C bands are deployed. I did. The airline pointed out on Monday that the list did not include many large airports.

