The new FinTech Accelerator aims to grow technology companies in the Tampa Bay area quickly.





The non-profit Tampa Bay Wave is accepting applications for the new FinTech | X Accelerator. This is the fourth program aimed at helping entrepreneurs grow technology-based businesses in Tampa Bay.

Wave is looking for about 10 to 15 companies by February 28th. The program starts in the week of April 11th.

“FinTech is growing very rapidly overall,” said Dr. Richard Munassi, Wave Accelerator Managing Director. “Major financial institutions in the region are aware that their customers are demanding new fintech solutions.”

The ideal candidate has an early product or at least a working prototype.

“We are looking for a company with a strong founder who is trying to solve the real problem,” says Dr. Munassi.

Applications will be judged by the staff and the selection committee.

Like Wave’s CyberTech | X Accelerator starting this week, six out of fifteen participants from abroad will be attending, and this accelerator will be open to entrepreneurs around the world. Participants are expected to participate in part of the University of South Florida St. Program. Petersburg where the event is held.

“Or [global interest] It speaks to the growing reputation of Tampa Bay Wave and the Tampa Bay Tech community as a whole, “said Linda Olson, President and CEO of Wave. “I really hope this FinTech program can reproduce it … I can continue to promote the assets of Tampa Bay’s ecosystem.”

This three-month program is offered free of charge to companies that Wave has not acquired, providing guidance, sales training, pitch coaching, and investor referrals from technology founders and fintech experts. .. Includes June 29th Demo Day, which gives businesses access to accredited domestic investors.

Key partners who have made a multi-year commitment to the program include USF, Encore Bank, and their processing partners Smiley Technologies and Inc. The USF has a reputation as a fintech leader location for the Muma College of Business and the Kate Tiedemann School of Business and Finance. We have made a three-year commitment to support the program.

The accelerators are also sponsored by Steve and Lindsay MacDonald through the company’s MacDonald Ventures Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, and Kyle Taylor, the founder of The Penny Hoarder. Wave is also affiliated with the Greater St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation and the City of St. Petersburg.

To find out more and sign up for the program, please visit Tampa Bay Wave from this link.

