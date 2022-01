Google search Easter eggs pay homage to Betty White

To commemorate Betty White’s 100th anniversary, Google pays homage to the beloved deceased actress who posted an Easter egg on her search page.

To commemorate Betty White’s 100th anniversary, Google pays homage to the beloved deceased actress who posted an Easter egg on her search page. Betty White, an iconic actress and Golden Girls star, died on December 31st, shy about her 100th birthday for a few days. Since then, many people have praised it, and television networks such as Hallmark Channel are planning to broadcast the Golden Girls praise to commemorate her 100th birthday.

White gained fame as an actress in the 1950s and starred in movies such as Life with Elizabeth before appearing on television shows such as Mary Tyler Moore Show, That 70s Show, Boston Legal, The Bold and the Beautiful. But her most iconic role was playing Roseny Lund in the Golden Girls, a sitcom on television in the 1980s.

Today’s screen rant video

Related: Betty White Challenge celebrates Late Star’s 100th birthday on a charity drive

Google pays homage to the iconic actress Betty White to commemorate her 100th anniversary by throwing rose petals on the search page every time someone searches for her name. To see it, watch the magic unfold only on Google’s “Betty White”. The compliment is inspirational, perhaps as it praises her character’s name in her most famous work, The Golden Girls. In addition to the rose petals, Google also displays the moving message “Thank you for being friends: 1922-2021”. It’s not only a sign of gratitude to the late actress who has entertained the audience for decades, but also a tribute to the Golden Girls theme song, making the message even more meaningful.

Thank you become friends

On its home page, Google has paid homage to a wide variety of people, both living and deceased. The list includes Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Stephen Hawking and more. However, the Easter eggs on the results page are usually reserved for ridiculous humor and showcase the interesting side of the company’s engineers by modifying the search results to show the literal interpretation of the query. .. Some examples include tilted search results when searching for the word “askew” and vanishing search results when browsing the video game Starcraft and searching for “zergrush”.

The death of the legendary cultural icon has always been a heartfelt condolence, but the death of Betty White was very sad for many. She has left behind a diverse and beloved series of works, and her legacy extends to all forms of media, from radio to television to film. She is one of the typical Hollywood icons and many will miss her for years and decades to come. RIP Betty White.

Next: There are rumors that Google’s collapsible name was named

Source: Google

Batgirl set video reveals a new look for Barbara Gordon costumes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/google-search-easter-egg-pays-tribute-betty-white/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos