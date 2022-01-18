Speed ​​Runner blindfolds and defeats Sekiro in 2 hours





A speed runner named Mitchriz was able to finish the entire Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in just over two hours while blindfolding. The live stream was broadcast as part of the Awesome Games Done Quick fundraising festival and raised over $ 3.4 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

This amount marks the best charity collection at the annual event and the best donation is $ 236,656. However, the highlight of this event was speed runner Mitchlis. Mitchlis defeated a title like Souls in two hours, using only audio cues and trained muscle memory. The tricks include hitting with a sword to feel the wall and remembering the number of steps and dashes required to reach a particular location.

Mitchlis completed less than two hours in December 2021, while Chinese speed runner Just Blind holds a record of completing in one hour and 42 minutes. Mitchriz used charity events as a way to teach aspiring speed runners and fans how cheese moves to help defeat painfully relentless bosses.

SUB 2 HOURS BLIND FOLDED !! After crushing for months, I finally did it. He said on Twitter that he was really happy with this and was very excited to showcase all the new strategies at GDQ.

According to the AGDQs tracker, they hosted a total of 149 speedruns from January 9th to January 16th and received 49,504 donations. The event aired on Twitch and raised the first $ 1 million in the shortest time in 12 years of history. Other notable moments include the 28:35 minutes of Insert Logics running the Kena Bridge of Spirits and Jaxler. Jaxler finished Pumpkin Jack within 45 minutes.

The fundraising event will be hosting a second session, Frost Fatales, from February 27th to March 5th, 2022. This is an all-female speed running event aimed at raising funds for the Malala Foundation.

