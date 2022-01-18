“FIRST OF IT SKIND” BSI Innovation Lab Opens in Singapore





The new lab leverages the power of disruptive technology and digital experimentation to deliver innovative new business solutions

Singapore, January 18, 2022 / PRNewswire /-The All-New Innovation Lab leverages the knowledge and expertise of BSI, a business improvement and standardization company, for organizations around the world to innovate new technologies and digital solutions. Provides the opportunity to create. ..

The lab opens its doors to LaunchPad @ one-north today to create a vibrant ecosystem of over 800 startups and 50 enablers, from biomedical sciences, telecommunications, media to urban solutions, electronics and engineering. join. This is the first time for BSI, a well-known organization that has helped companies overcome challenges, implement best practices, and improve resilience. The facility acts as a creative environment, giving businesses the opportunity to design, experiment and collaboratively develop digital innovations to create new solutions for their businesses.

Harold Pradal, BSI’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We are opening the door and inviting others to harness our 120 years of expertise and knowledge. Our mission here is to make the organization more sustainable and digitally trusted. Ultimately, it is about developing partnerships that will enable us to accelerate the adoption of new, more resilient technologies. We will enable concrete improvements for society. “

The lab provides clients and partners with a physical collaboration space and the opportunity to embrace new concepts and create new ideas. This is an attractive proposal for start-ups and companies looking to accelerate the development of emerging disruptive technologies. Similarly, it provides opportunities for more established organizations, such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large organizations and institutions, to collaborate in technology development, partnerships and investments. For academics and government agencies, BSI’s market-leading expertise provides industry and collaboration opportunities such as employment opportunities, education and training.

The story continues

Linda Thane, Senior Vice President of Investment Promotion at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), said: A hub for global business and innovation. BSI’s Innovation Labs believes it will contribute to the advancement of new technology solutions and digital capabilities for enterprises in Singapore and the region. “

Alvin Tan, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of JTC’s Industry Cluster Group, said: As a research institute in countless industry sectors, we look forward to a partnership to share knowledge and collaborate between players in the BSI and LaunchPad ecosystems. “

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) helped BSI’s Innovation Lab kick start with the November 2021 “Audit 4.0” Innovation Call. Through IMDA’s open innovation platform, BSI has created three problem statements to match the ecosystem’s innovative start-ups. .. Award-winning startups Lexa Texer Enterprise AI, Augmenteed, and Tail Risk Analytics will win a $ 90,000 prize and develop prototypes at the BSI Innovation Lab. This is part of IMDA’s efforts to partner with an innovation lab with international reach to help Singapore’s tech companies commercialize prototypes and sell these products internationally.

Justin Ann, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Media, Innovation, Communications and Marketing at IMDA, said: “Audit 4.0″ features innovative solutions for your business. We look forward to further collaboration with companies such as BSI to build a vibrant ecosystem in Singapore to support the next wave of technology companies. ”

For more information on BSI and these facilities, please visit www.bsigroup.com.

About BSI

BSI is a business improvement and standardization company that enables organizations to turn best practice standards into habits of excellence and “inspire confidence in a more resilient world.” For over a century, BSI has promoted best practices in organizations around the world. Working with more than 77,500 clients in 195 countries, we are a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including building environment, energy, food and retail, government, healthcare, ICT, manufacturing, transportation and mobility. ..

Through its expertise in standards and knowledge, warranty services, regulatory services, and consulting services, BSI helps clients improve performance, grow sustainably, manage risk, and ultimately increase resilience. increase.

For more information, please visit www.bsigroup.com.

Source BSI group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/first-kind-bsi-innovation-lab-074100309.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos