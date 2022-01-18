First Impressions of Realme 9i: A Valuable Successor?





Realme 9i was first launched by Realme in India in 2022. It is also the first smartphone in the new 9 series. As the name implies, this is the successor to the Realme 8i, which is an excellent all-rounder and has earned a high score in our reviews. So is Realme 9i a good upgrade? I got this smartphone, and this is my first impression.

Realme 9i price and availability

Realme 9i starts with Rs. 13,999 in the base variant India with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The other variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 15,999. Smartphones will be available in Flipkart from January 25, 2022.

Realme 9i design and features

Realme 9i is a new stereo prism design available in two colors, Prism Blue and Prism Black. The back panel has a hidden pattern that becomes visible when the light hits it at a right angle. The thickness of the mobile phone is 8.4 mm, which is quite slim, and the weight of 190 g was easy to handle. The Realme 9i comes with a plastic frame, which is acceptable given the price of this smartphone.

The front is occupied by a 6.6-inch LCD panel, with a 16-megapixel selfie camera hole in the upper-left corner. There are thin bezels on the three sides of the display, and the lower chin is thicker. It has Full HD + resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and can change dynamically depending on the content of the screen. This seems to be a downgrade, as the peak refresh rate for Realme 8i (review) was as high as 120Hz. The display is also protected by Dragontrail Pro glass to prevent scratches.

Realme 9i has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side

The Realme 9i has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button on the right. It was properly placed and my thumb was naturally placed on it while holding the device. There was a volume button on the other side and I could easily access them as well. The Realme 9i has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a primary microphone, and speakers at the bottom of the frame. There is only a secondary microphone at the top.

Realme has curved edges on the back panel to make it easier to hold the 9i. The camera module here is similar to what we saw in Realme GT Neo 2 (review). There are two large notches and one small notch for the camera. This phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is no ultra wide camera. The rear panel also has a sideways Realme logo.

The Realme 9i is housed in a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. Realme also ships with the required charger.

Powering the Realme 9i is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz. As mentioned earlier, there are two variations, but only the higher-priced ones with 6GB of RAM support the “Virtual RAM Expansion” software feature, which allocates some of the storage as additional RAM. Realme 9i is a dual SIM device that supports two Nano-SIMs and also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. In addition, Realme 9i is equipped with a stereo speaker, and the earpiece doubles as the second speaker.

The triple camera setup on the back is slightly protruding

Realme 9i comes with Android 11 and Realme UI 2.0 skins. My unit had an Android security patch for December 2021. There are several apps pre-installed on this phone, most of which can be uninstalled. In the short amount of time I’ve been using 9i so far, I haven’t had any problems interacting with the UI and everything worked smoothly.

Prices for Realme 9i start with Sub R. With 15,000 segments, it faces fierce competition with its Redmi Note 10S (review), its predecessor Realme 8i, and the Narzo series siblings. The higher version of Realme 9i is in the same price range as the base variant of the Redmi Note 11 T5G, which also boasts 5G connectivity. So should you put your money in Realme 9i? Or should I use an alternative? Stay tuned for a full review coming soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-9i-price-in-india-first-impressions-snapdragon-680-50mp-camera-90hz-refresh-rate-2714199 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos