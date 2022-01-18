Google buys its current UK office for $ 1 billion as Big Tech continues to accumulate real estate





News: Google is doubling its real estate reserves by buying part of its UK office for $ 1 billion, despite a prolonged blockade and a delay in returning to work in connection with a pandemic. ..

How to arrive: Google moved to the multipurpose Central St. Giles Compound in central London in 2011 and purchased the property with plans for refurbishment and expansion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Central St. Giles Complex is a collection of buildings with 408,000 square feet of office space, 25,000 square feet of restaurants, 17,000 square feet of roof terraces, and 109 residential units. Google is planning a multi-million dollar refurbishment project to prepare the complex for future workplace needs. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is currently building a large headquarters in Kings Cross, London, and is acting as a hub for Google employees. The combined office space will accommodate 10,000 employees. Like other tech companies, Google is delaying return to work, but expects employees to return to the office with flexible weekly working hours.

Big Tech: Big Tech has the advantage of buying assets and getting them ready when they get back to work. Google, like Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon, has accumulated real estate to put itself in a better position for expansion and acquisition.

Next Steps: Big Tech’s desire for real estate is expected to grow in 2022 as various pandemic-related opportunities to own instead of renting appear in major cities and hubs.

Whether it’s a form of investment or managing the business environment, companies like Google continue to consider strategic real estate expansion.

