Kids throw tantrum with new white noise from Google Assistant





The Google Assistant switched the surrounding white noise track to replace the sound with a short, quiet clip. It causes unexpected changes in the bedtime routines of many users and people are not happy.

Available on Google smart speakers and Android smartphones, the Google Assistant has the ability to play a variety of ambient sounds such as rain, fireplace, sea, and white noise. People usually use soothing background noise and other sounds when writing, sleeping, or otherwise avoiding being alone in their thoughts.

But last week, users noticed that the Google Assistant’s white noise clip had changed. If you ask the Google Assistant to play white noise instead of the one-hour track that many people are accustomed to, you’ll see a quieter 10-minute track. And while it loops, some people noticed that the interruptions were noticeable.

See also: This noise machine app is actually the only one on my phone that helps me sleep

While it may seem like a small issue in a grand plan of things, an unexpected change has caused serious confusion for a particularly busy parent who used the Google Assistant’s white noise to put his child to sleep. Unfortunate users complained on Reddit, Twitter, and Google Nest Community forums, shared the story of the bedtime meltdown, and demanded that they restore the sounds they knew and loved.

Tweet may have been deleted Tweet may have been deleted Tweet may have been deleted Tweet may have been deleted Tweet may have been deleted

Made by Google’s official Twitter account states, “We don’t have any details to share why the white noise sound in Google Home has changed,” but we are aware of the complaints and gather more information from our users. I am. We also asked the user about the “exact command structure” they are using when requesting white noise. This indicates that this may not have been a deliberate change.

Mashable is asking Google for comment.

In the meantime, Reddit users have uploaded a copy of the Google Assistant’s original white noise track to Google Drive to help stressed parents find a pleasing alternative.

