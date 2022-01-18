Safari 15 may leak Google account information to malicious sites The Register





Improperly implemented APIs to store data in browsers could lead to a vulnerability in Safari 15 that could compromise a user’s internet activity and personal identifier.

This vulnerability was discovered by FingerprintJS, a fraud detection service that contacts WebKit maintainers to provide a public source code repository.

As of November 28, last year, this issue had not been fixed, so the Fingerprint JS team decided to publish the findings to encourage a restoration expedition.

A commonly used low-level JavaScript API called IndexedDB follows the same-origin policy. That is, a document or script associated with one origin must not interact with resources associated with another origin. A web page opened in one tab of a browser may have the next tab for obvious reasons, such as when one tab is used to access a user’s bank and the other tab visits a malicious website. You need to prevent sharing of data.

However, for this particular indexed database, the individual pages interact and endanger the user. When using Safari 15, which relies on IndexedDB, every time a website interacts with a database, a new empty database with the same name is created in every active frame, tab, and window in the same browser session. This allows other websites to access the name of the database. A bug in Safari could expose information published, for example, from your Google account.

Users who log in to their Google account will have a unique Google user ID in the name of their database. If your site gets a Google User ID and uses it to retrieve personal information, you can use the database name to extract the identity from the look-up table.

However, malicious websites can not only identify a user, but can also stitch together multiple individual accounts from the same user without doing anything other than running a window in the background. I can do it. Malicious websites can open other websites if programmed with an iframe or pop-up, and thus open a Pandora box that leaks data.

Fingerprint JS has created a video explaining the process.

Youtube video

The team found that more than 30 of the Alexa Top 1000 websites interact with the indexed database on the home page without the user having to do anything.

Unfortunately, browsing in private mode did not solve the problem, but the range of information available through the leak is further limited by the nature of the tool.

The fraud detection service has created a demo to help users of Google accounts identify recently opened or recently opened sites. Apple needs to use WebKit in these browsers, so when used in combination with Safari 15 on macOS, iOS 15 or iPad OS 15, search for over 20 specific websites and Google accounts that have been found to be problematic. To do.

Other than surfing the web with Apple products, according to the team, except to block JavaScript, not use a Google account, or switch to another browser if available (not available on iOS and iPad OS). There is little to do other than wait.

That’s a bit ironic, given that in June 2020 Apple refused to implement 16 WebAPIs in Safari’s WebKit engine, claiming to pose a privacy threat. Some researchers praised the move as a privacy triumph, but many ridiculed and decided that actions were taken to force the use of native iOS apps and the income they generate. Responded to.

Of course, this kind of product-only approach goes beyond the company’s browser. Just last week, Apple stopped stalling and was forced to allow a third-party app billing system in South Korea in accordance with South Korea’s Telecommunications Business Act. Google was ordered to do the same in September and was compiled in November two months before Apple.

The use of WebKit, or IndexedDB steam rolling, has been problematic in the past. A bug in Safari 14.1.1 on macOS 11.4 and iOS 14.6 was revealed when the application first tried to save data using IndexedDB NoSQL Manager, causing user anger last June. .. One open source developer described Apple as “totally hostile to the Web.”

