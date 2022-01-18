Bloomberg is funding an urban program to build new urban solutions





This image, provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies, shows Med City Installation owner Darcy Tello and her employee Trevor Hatton-York, who visited the workplace in Rochester, Minnesota on October 29, 2021. Residents of Rochester co-designed an urban program through the Global Myers Challenge, paving the way for a minority of women to enter the fast-growing construction industry. Credit: Anuja KC / Bloomberg Philanthropies via AP

Bloomberg Philanthropies supports innovative solutions for 15 cities, allowing other cities to be used as a blueprint for combating the world’s urban problems.

Winners of this year’s Global Myers Challenge, announced Tuesday, will enable duplication of solutions in cities around the world across 13 countries. Each of them receives $ 1 million and technical support from a charity of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to help develop and expand the program.

They are in the opioid crisis in New Jersey through a public-private partnership that quickly provides drugs to reverse opioid overdose, from the use of technology to support tree maintenance in Sierra Leone, to the creation of new farm models in the Philippines. It extends to dealing with.

Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP billionaires, said: “The city is working to address the serious public health and economic implications of an ongoing pandemic. Governments can implement innovative ideas at a pace that is simply unmatched. ” In the statement. “Our 15 winners offer bold and achievable plans to improve health, reduce unemployment, empower women and more.”

The program that won in Turkey dates back to the Ottoman Empire and was inspired by the Askda Ekmek tradition of “hooking bread,” said Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamogur. Some customers will pay for additional bread to let people know that the bakery puts it “on the hook” and is available to those who can’t afford it.

Imamogle has transformed this concept into a network of mutual aid that allows donors and recipients to remain anonymous. He said the Pay It Forward program created a “sense of solidarity” among the people of Istanbul, whether they gave or received it.

Soaring consumer prices have made it difficult for Turkish people to buy basic commodities.

The program started with a utility bill and checked the city’s website to see what water bills and natural gas bills they had to pay.

The program has been paid about $ 14 million in utility bills since it started last year, according to Imamogle. Since then, the Istanbul program has been expanded to include scholarships for college students and packages to support new mothers and their children.

This image, provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies, shows Aydan Arat, a retired teacher in Istanbul, taken in Bebeck, Istanbul on September 23, 2021. She is donating to the PayIt Forward program in Istanbul, which was selected as one of the 15 winners of Bloomberg Philanthropies. The challenge of the global mayor. Credit: Oulcan Delipnar / Bloomberg Philanthropies via AP

“We are very pleased to introduce such a system as this project can last forever, is very sustainable and reproducible,” Imamogle told The Associated Press through an interpreter in other cities. He added that it would be adopted in. Around the world, he will feel like a “very powerful angel.”

James Anderson, head of the Government Innovation Program at Bloomberg Philanthropies, said he has high hopes for the Istanbul program because “the government is acting as a platform to help people become good neighbors.”

Anderson said it’s difficult to choose from the 50 finalists who developed the program during last year’s COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners “really represent the spirit of urban innovation, a positive legacy born from a very difficult time,” Anderson said.

Kim Norton, Mayor of Rochester, Minnesota, said he wanted to boldly program his city. The Mayo Clinic headquarters and the $ 5.6 billion public-private destination medical center have decided to address two major issues: a shortage of jobs and a shortage of construction workers for colored women disproportionately evacuated by the pandemic. ..

They found that even though they make up 13% of the population, only 1% of the construction work at the Destination Medical Center is directed at colored women. Rochester’s program encourages the industry to hire colored women and provides mentorship, training and support, including childcare support.

“The success of my community’s business is very important. Repairing our city, building new buildings, and perhaps most desperately, affordable housing for our community. Is to have a workforce that can build a building, “Norton said. “And we know that we are not the only ones in that need.”

Given all the construction work funded by the Biden administration’s $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, what Rochester has learned can inform other cities.

“I have a 12-year-old daughter, and I hope she can see this program and change her perspective,” said Karen Martinez, a field office assistant at the Minnesota Education Union who worked on this initiative. Says. “It’s hard for people to change their mindset, but once they’ve paved the way, once they have a model, when they see people passing through it, it changes their mindset.”

The complete list of winners is as follows: Amman, Jordan. Bogotá, Colombia; Butuan, Philippines; Freetown, Sierra Leone; Mexico, Hermosillo; Istanbul, Turkey; Kigali, Rwanda; Ghana, Kumashi; Paterson, NJ; Phoenix; Rochester, Minnesota; Rotterdam, Netherlands. Rourkela, India; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Wellington, New Zealand.

Eight cities cited in the data program of former New York City Mayor Bloomberg

2022 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Quote: Bloomberg is funding an urban program to build new urban solutions (January 18, 2022).

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2022-01-bloomberg-funds-city-urban-solutions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos