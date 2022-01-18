Weird Google Keep bug only affects Samsung devices running Android 12.





Google Keep is one of the top note apps for Android and has been installed over a billion times since its release in 2013. However, bugs hinder the ease of use of Google Keep, especially when using bulleted or numbered lists. The first complaints about the app began to surface in November on the community support page. According to community member Tim O 8971, “Android Mobile (Samsung S21 +) has an auto-numbered list, and when I try to add or navigate items, more numbers are added to the above items via the list. It ran fine with a much longer list, but now it’s happening with the new list I created. See screenshot. Any ideas? On my PC, sync The memo that was made works fine. I see multiple numbers, but it works fine on my PC. Thank you. ”

Google Keep bugs can only be found on Samsung phones running Android 12.

That is, the numbers in the list are repeated, and in the case of bullets, the cursor jumps as you type. As if these weird activities weren’t weird enough, this bug was only seen in the Android version of the app and the Samsung handset running Android 12. Phones with Google Keep bugs found are Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Note 20 (again, all running Android 12).

Google acknowledges that the issue exists and states that the Keep team is investigating the issue. However, this is the only update provided by Google at this time, and in fact, there is no way around this issue at this time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/weird-google-keep-bug-only-affects-samsung-devices_id137856 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

