The situation of ARK innovation can get worse and the fund is not attractive

The dogma

I decided to write this article because many are wondering if they should opt out of ARK’s Innovation (NYSE: ARKK) fund right now or consider buying a dip. I was tentative about writing this work, as I know that ARK’s bullish and bearish have a great passion for support and disgust for assets. Still, given the growing interest in ETF funds, I thought this work might be worth it.

Currently opposed to innovation

Therefore, innovation is a common denominator for large companies to reduce operating costs. To explain this in plain English, many companies find that they can run their businesses at a fraction of the cost by using robots instead of humans with wage or annual leave demands.

It’s all great if you’re a company that intends to grow your business, but if you’re interested in stock prices, it’s not that great because stock growth and company growth aren’t necessarily the same. There is none.

First, let’s talk about the difference between company growth and stock growth.

If you are interested in the growth of your company, focus primarily on the value added to the industry, the size of your revenue, and the potential for cost savings. All of these factors can affect stock prices, but they are not always directly converted. A company’s stock price is primarily affected by stock market cyclicity, mean reversion of price multiples, and long-term GDP growth.

Given the above, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) forecasts a 3.8% growth in 2022, so I think ARK’s innovation fund will be supported by long-term GDP growth. Personally, I anticipate higher growth due to deeper capital. (But that’s another day’s topic).

GDP forecasts have the potential to support a wide range of markets and thus the assets of ARK innovation, but with the pitfalls of contractile monetary policy and its impact on growth stock.

Continuing interview with Cathie Wood

I don’t know about everyone else, but I’ve been personally very frustrated by Cathie Wood’s interviewers these days. It’s clear that market flow has gone against her, but the less inventory the ARK Innovation fund has, the more she seems to be beginning public discourse. In short, her remarks on Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) environmental policy after Elon Musk were very straightforward given Bitcoin’s widespread ESG issues. Environmentalism is literally the last thing you will be focusing on right now.

What I’m trying to get here is that your average investor is fed up with Kathy’s speech, and that’s why many can sell at this point.

According to Goldman Sachs, there could be four rate hikes in 2022. This can result in value and dividend stocks, but it puts downward pressure on growth stocks, such as those held by ARK Innovation (see portfolio below).

We all know that this is an actively managed fund, but we generally own multiple stocks at high prices and can be cross-checked with Seeking Alpha. The problem with multiple stocks is that the value of future cash flows will be exponentially eliminated compared to value companies and will tend to decline rapidly in an environment of rising interest rates. In addition, investors tend to shift to bank stocks and bonds during these times due to excessive spreads of debt effects.

Surprisingly, there is no significant discrepancy between the fair value of the underlying asset and the market price of the fund. This is called an arbitrage opportunity. However, it is clear that the value of the underlying asset has declined over the past year, which is not great for actively managed funds and I find it costly.

The cost ratio of ARK’s innovation fund is 158.62% higher than similar ETFs. Costs typically include administration fees, spreads, and fees. But back to my previous section on NAV and market value, certainly if you’re a seasoned manager, asset value predictions should be better, but your costs will be lower than them. .. In the case of ARK, these two factors interact.

Counterargument to possible upwards

You see, ARK’s innovation ETFs have fallen sharply, so it’s easy to claim that you’re looking at depleted assets here. However, as GDP is projected to exceed 3% (a generally accepted cap), we can conclude that we are heading for a broader market recovery, including ARK innovation. In addition, ETFs are in the oversold range according to the RSI. Statistically, if the RSI is less than 30, like ARK Innovation, you can conclude that the stock is oversold.

The final discussion of ARK Burlan could be a modern portfolio approach. Many fund managers use ETFs for sector exposure because of their low transaction costs and high liquidity. This means that institutional investors may choose ARKETF in the future rather than the asset exposure of individual technology sectors.

The last word

Many may disagree with this paper because it seems trivial that the growth stock circulation process (active rotation from one growth stock to a new outlook) is a valid strategy. .. The fact of the matter is that market conditions have changed, as has Cathie Wood’s reputation. Therefore, I think there will be further downsides to this year’s ARK innovation.

