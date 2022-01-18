A security flaw in Safari 15 of the Apple browser can expose browsing activity and personal data.





According to a new report, the Apple browser Safari 15 is vulnerable and could track internet activity on any website and reveal its identity on macOS and all browsers on iOS and iPad OS 15. Researchers at FingerprintJS, a browser fingerprinting and fraud detection service, have revealed that Apple’s implementation of IndexedDB is causing a bug in this software.

IndexedDB is a browser application programming interface (API) designed to hold large amounts of data. It is supported by all major browsers including Chrome and is very commonly used. However, according to FingerprintJS researchers, Apple’s implementation of IndexedDB will allow attackers access to browsing activities or identities associated with Google accounts.

According to researchers, private mode display in the Safari 15 browser is also suspected to be affected by this vulnerability. This vulnerability allows hackers to find out which websites they are visiting in various tabs or windows.

In addition, your Google User ID will be published to websites other than the one you logged in with your Google account. FingerprintJS claims that the number of websites that users can access by interacting with their browsing activity and personal data is very high. According to the report, more than 30 websites interact directly with the indexed database on the home page without the need for additional user interaction or authentication.

“This number is likely to be significantly higher in real-world scenarios because the website can interact with the database on subpages, after certain user actions, or in the authenticated part of the page,” said the Fingerprint JS team. ..

A proof of concept was also published by the researchers to demonstrate the flaws.

“Unfortunately, Safari, iPadOS, and iOS users don’t have much to do to protect themselves without taking drastic steps. One option is to block all JavaScript by default and on trusted sites. Only allow. This makes modern web browsing inconvenient and may not be a good solution for everyone. Another way for Safari users on Mac is to temporarily switch to another browser, unfortunately. However, on iOS and iPad OS, this is not an option as all browsers are affected, “added the researchers.

