Realme 9i with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680SoC released, 50MP triple camera





Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched Realme 9i in India on Tuesday. Affordable smartphones will be available in Prism Blue and Prism Black colors on the Realme online portal, Flipkart, and some offline stores starting January 25th. Prices start at Rupee 13,999 and the smartphone will be available early on January 22nd on the Flipkart and Realme online portals.

“To stay true to the legacy of Dare to leap, we’re introducing Realme 9i, the first entrant to the 9-series. This is the first Snapdragon 680, Ultimate Performer with a 6nm processor. Reflects Realme’s commitment to bring segment-leading cutting-edge technology to young people and give them more choices to fulfill their aspirations. This new smartphone is at the same level as its predecessor. We are confident that it will gain popularity and solidify its appeal among millions of young users around the world, “said Realme India’s CEO, realme, and president of realme International Business Group. Madhav Sheth says.

The Realme 9i is a low-cost smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip that combines up to 6GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage. It features a 6.6 inch fullHD + resolution LCD screen with a variable refresh rate of 90Hz. Imaging is covered by a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50 megapixel primary sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and a 77 degree field of view (FoV), a 2MP portrait lens with f / 2.4 aperture and 89.1. Degree FoV, and f / 2.4 caliber and 88.8 degree FoV 2MP macro lens. A 16MP in-display camera sensor is mounted on the front of the smartphone.

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging technology. The phone comes with a 33W fast charging adapter and a USB-C cable. Other features include a stereo speaker, dualSIM slot, dedicated microSD card slot, and side mounter fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, 4G smartphones have dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone launches Realme UI 2.0, which is based on the Android 11 operating system.

