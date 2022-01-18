Pandemic wedding of a couple in West Bengal





Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das are digitizing at a pandemic wedding

All West Bengal couples will have 450 guests at their wedding, but they will not ignore Covid’s rules. When Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das get married on January 24, guests will use Google Meet to “attend” the ceremony. In addition, food is delivered to all guests via Zomato.

“We had planned to get married for the past year, but the pandemic was a problem,” Circer said. To ensure guest safety and comply with the state government’s 200-person wedding limit, the Burdwan couple decided to host their wedding on Google Meet. Guests can use the video conference platform to watch live wedding television broadcasts while relaxing at home for dinner sent via Zomato.

The 28-year-old said he had the idea of ​​hosting a digital wedding after being hospitalized for four days with Covid-19 complications.

“I was worried about the safety of my family and the safety of my guests,” Circer told NDTV. “After I was hospitalized in Covid-19 myself from January 2nd to January 4th, I decided to come up with a solution to avoid a large rally,” he said.

Only about 100-120 guests physically attend the wedding, and more than 300 watch live television broadcasts. All invitees will receive a link to watch the wedding with their password the day before the ceremony.

A Zomato official who told Telegraph India said the company praised the move. “It was a very new idea for us. I talked to a senior at the company who welcomed it. We have already prepared a team to monitor this wedding delivery. We are in a pandemic. We admire such a move. We are planning to promote this event officially. “

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many couples to rethink traditional weddings. For example, a couple in Tamil Nadu will host a wedding reception in the Metaverse. Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will allow guests to choose a digital avatar to attend the virtual reception in February.

