Trigo’s Grab-And-Go Tech helps US customers skip the line





Israeli Trigo, which uses computer vision to enhance check-out-free shopping, will make its debut in the United States in 2022. Tel Aviv-based startup has announced a partnership with Wakefern Food Corp, the largest retail-owned cooperative in the United States. A pilot who provides Trigo’s grab and go shopping technology at a local supermarket.

Wakefern, the logistics, distribution and merchandising division of the ShopRite store, is the banner for ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market.

The agreement is to pilot an autonomous supermarket in New Jersey that utilizes Trigos AI-based frictionless checkout technology, Trigo CEO Michael Gabay told No Camels.

“Because Trigo is proud to work with the world’s largest grocery retailers, the partnership with Wakefern Food Corp. was a natural step for the company,” Gabay said in a statement last week. “Wakefern can accelerate market growth and pave the way for future frictionless shopping by converting some store formats and developing new formats specifically for its own brand. . “

“With Trigo’s frictionless technology, Wakefern Food Corp. opens access to cutting-edge innovation for its members,” said Charlie McWeeney, Vice President of Technology, Innovation and Strategy at Wakefern Food Corp. I am saying. Our consumers are the ultimate in the convenience of checkout. “

Previous partnership

In November, Trigo Chief Operating Officer Jenya Beilin told NoCamels that Trigo has been in high-level negotiations with many US grocery retailers interested in its checkout-free technology and is popular. He said he acknowledged a partnership with a large European retail chain. “For retailers who care a little about our technology, like REWE in Germany and Tesco in the UK, it was a good boost to make sure we were offering.

Customers are shopping at the REWE store in downtown Cologne, Germany, using Trigo’s check-out-free technology.Photo by Kaischultz

Trigo has strongly completed 2021 and has secured many strong partnerships in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Just weeks before the New Year begins, Trigo announced that it has partnered with German discount supermarket giant Netto Marke-Discount at a grocery store without hybrid checkouts in Munich, Germany. Earlier this year, Trigo partnered with REWE Group, one of Germany’s largest food retail chains, to provide downtown Cologne customers with a “pick and go” shopping experience.

In October, Trigo partnered with UK grocery giant Tesco, which had previously invested in the company, to open its first fully autonomous cashierless grocery store in one of London’s busiest commercial centers. .. That same month, German-owned supermarket operator Aldi Nord used Trigotech for a store trial without checkout in Utrecht, the Netherlands, in early 2022.

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter Subscription Tesco Supermarket Appearance. A photo with a deposit photo.

Trigo had established a partnership with Israel’s largest supermarket chain Shufersal in 2019 before partnering with stores in Europe and the United States.

All store openings announced in the last few months are the result of close collaboration with grocery retail partners, from technology to UX to privacy. All partnerships are on track and feedback is positive. We plan to open a number of stores this year, “says Gabay.

Amazon Go Factor

Founded in 2018 by the brothers Michael and Daniel Gabay, Trigo has developed a solution that equips existing grocery stores with autonomous capabilities using computer vision technology and AI-powered algorithms. Trigo transforms existing supermarkets into fully autonomous or hybrid digital stores, combining AI technology with ceiling-mounted cameras to create a seamless shopping experience. Shoppers use the app to scan the QR code when they come in. After that, you are free to pick up the item and leave without going to Till. The purchase amount will be automatically deducted via the registered payment method stored in the app.

Trigo has been considered a rival to Amazon Go, a convenience store chain in the United States and the United Kingdom operated by online retailer Amazon, but Trigo executives have consistently built their own stores. I didn’t call it a competitor. To accommodate technology without checkout, rather than working with retailers who have existing locations or shops.

Trigo’s check-out-free shopping technology allows shoppers to pick it up. courtesy.

By leveraging Trigos innovation, grocery retailers who are not global technology giants will have a way to establish a strong and autonomous presence in the industry. Trigo provides access to cutting-edge technology that leveles the competition for independent grocery stores to compete. In addition, it wasn’t just about transforming stores into autonomous ones and opening new ones. So far, all of Amazon’s autonomous stores have been new stores built from scratch for that technology, “Gaby explains.

He states that the grocery industry is “the only space where traditional retailers can take on and win Amazon.”

“There are thousands of existing stores in the chain we work with, and we already have the real estate and infrastructure to deploy this faster than Amazon.”

