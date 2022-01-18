Best AirPod Alternative: Top Wireless Earphone Options to Buy in 2022





Since most smartphones abandoned the headphone jack, wireless earphones have become a must-have high-tech accessory, and Apple AirPods are the most popular. If you’re not keen on spending so much on earphones, or if you’re not a fan of Apple, there are some great alternatives to AirPods on the market today. This is our best complete summary.

First, it’s worth noting why Apple AirPods are so popular. Partly because the iPhone is very popular here in the UK. For iPhone users, AirPods provide an almost unmatched user experience. It is easy to pair and has a wealth of features that are intuitive and easy to use. The experience comes at a price from 119 AirPods (2nd generation) to the latest 169 AirPods (3rd generation), 239 AirPods Pro, and over-ear 549 AirPods Max.

The AirPods range really provides very good sound, but it’s not the market leader in terms of pure sound quality, but the market leader in terms of ease of use and user experience. Therefore, if you are an audiophile using an Android smartphone, it can be expensive to find elsewhere.

So if you’re looking for non-Apple earphones, see the suggestions below. The RadioTimes.com team has considered and researched various alternatives to help you find the perfect earphone.

The best AirPod alternative at a glance 2022 Sony WF-1000XM4

The best AirPod alternative

I was very impressed with the Sonys 2021WF-1000XM4 earphones. They pack amazing sounds and build quality into an attractive package that fits your ears well.

These top-end earphones received an amazing 4.9-star rating in a complete review of the Sony WF-1000XM4. I like the sound quality, design and functionality. Sony is well known for the quality of audio equipment, and the WF-1000XM4 is a true competitor to be the best earphones on the market.

Of course, it is expensive as a result. From the original RRP of 249, these are currently available at around 210 and in some cases below.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM4 on Amazon for 199.99

Skullcandy Dime

Best budget AirPod alternative

Surprisingly, you can now get these nifty little Skullcandy earphones for just 19.95. Yes, these aren’t as high-end or feature-packed as the other earphones on this list, but they’re a nice and simple option for everyday use.

The sound quality is completely audible and is superior to other products at this surprisingly low price. The earphones themselves are also attractive and tactile, and come in a small pocketed case with some spare chips and a (frustratingly short) charging cable.

Overall, it’s a great-sounding earphone from a well-known audio brand, with about 20 great value propositions.

Buy Skullcandy Dime on Amazon for 19.95

EarFun Free Pro 2

The best affordable AirPod alternative

These EarFun affordable earphones are perfect for gym, commuting and everyday use. They offer ANC at a fraction of the cost and are well worth your spending.

In our complete EarFun Free Pro 2 review, our experts liked the ease of use and the ability to switch between normal ambient and ANC modes.

If you’re an audiophile, these won’t be earphones for you, but if you have more modest requirements, EarFun Free Pro 2 can be heard great. We enjoyed the sound quality and were pleased with the battery life and easy setup.

Buy EarFun Free Pro 2 on Amazon for 69.99

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The best premium AirPod alternative

Sennheiser is one of the most famous audio brands in the world. Known for its high-quality sound and thoughtful design, the Momentum True Wireless 2 is another product that embodies the high standards Sennheiser has always set.

I was very impressed with these earphones in the test and received a four and a half star rating in a complete review of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. They were impressed in every way with their great sound, battery life and sleek design. Of course, they’re a bit expensive, but these earphones have few other problems.

Buy 245 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 on Amazon

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus

Best for battery life

When listening to music, these Cambridge Audio earphones lasted less than 9 hours on a single charge. That’s very, very good. When I make a call, the battery life is a little shorter. The charging case can be charged for another 36 hours.

The Melomania app allows users to adjust their earphone settings. In other words, you can customize the level to your liking. Earphones also offer great sound quality at a great price and excellent volume range. A complete review of Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus with 4 and a half stars.

Buy Cambridge Audio Melomania1 + on Amazon for 89.95

GT220 grade

Best for sound quality

Created by audiophiles for audiophiles at the Grado Labs factory in Brooklyn, New York, the Grado GT220 earphones are packed with great sound.

But while the sound is absolutely great, these earphones lack some of the features that competitors in this price range have. There is no active noise canceling. For example, it’s on the slightly thicker side and has no in-ear detection to automatically pause playback when the earphones aren’t worn in your ear.

If you’re completely focused on sound quality, these are earphones for you, but also remember that great-sounding earphones like the Sony WF-1000XM4 Bad come with an ANC and a bag of features. Please keep it.

Buy Grado GT220 for 199 on Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Great for sports

Ultimately, if you’re looking for the best wireless earphones for your sport, the tip-fitting earphones are the perfect solution. If you go out for a run, these will not roll down the grate of the nearest sewer. Even if the tip pops out of your ear, it will prevent your wings from falling to the floor. We’ve tested some great earphones that fit well without a wing tip, but if you sweat during strenuous exercise, even the best earphones can pop out. We currently consider Beats Powerbeats Pro to be the best solution for that. It offers excellent sound quality, attractive design and a reliable fit.

In a complete review of Powerbeats Pro, the earphones received a 4-star rating. Our experts loved the comfortable fit, rich sound and smooth OS compatibility.

Buy Powerbeats Pro for 172.95 on OnBuy

