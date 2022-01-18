Google has a surprise tribute to Betty White’s 100th birthday





The search results page may seem to appear when you search for her name, but there are some Easter eggs in her memory.

Monday in San Diego was the 100th anniversary of Betty White’s birth, but Google is celebrating her with a surprise to those who searched for “Betty White” on the search platform.

(Note: The player video above is from a previous story about Betty White.)

You might think that the search results page would appear when you search for her name, but in addition, the results page has rose petals falling from the top of the page and “Become a friend.” The message “Thank you” is included. Includes the year she was born, 1922 and the year she passed, 2021.

The wording is a homage to the theme song of the “Golden Girls” show, where White was the beloved protagonist.

A comedy actress with a career of more than 80 years who smiles to everyone just by saying her name died on December 31, 2021, a few weeks before her 100th anniversary.

Also, in honor of her heritage and love for animals, the #BettyWhiteChallenge was epidemic on Monday, helping to raise money for animal shelters. The challenge asked fans to donate $ 5 in the name of White to an animal shelter as a way to celebrate their birthday memories.

“When someone likes [Betty White] We talk about animal homelessness and the issues that really resonate with people. And they take time to listen. So that makes a lot of sense to us, “Nina Thompson, a spokesman for the San Diego Humane Society, told KFMB-TV.

“I find it unbelievable to know that 253 previously homeless pets are now with a new family,” she added.

Related: The “golden” opportunity to give back: Here’s how to honor Betty White locally:

Several shelters and rescue groups throughout Indiana have benefited from a viral campaign, including the Muncie Animal Shelter, which received donations from Delta High School boys and girls tennis teams.

I think this is just above their alley to help the animals and do something fun for Betty White. That’s exactly what children can lag behind. “

Click here to find more Indiana organizations making donations in honor of Betty White.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wthr.com/article/life/pets/betty-white-google-search-result-surprise-birthday/531-136c612a-de10-4e27-834a-0f8ed79c8a4c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos