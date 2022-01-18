DreamGames Raises $ 255 Million With a $ 2.75 Million Valuation – TechCrunch





More money is finding the way to a game startup in Istanbul. Today, Dream Games, the casual game developer behind the hit game Royal Match, announced the $ 255 million Series C, which rates startups at $ 2.75 billion.

This Series C is led by Index Ventures and also includes funds and accounts managed by Makers Fund, IVP, BlackRock, Kora and Baldenton Capital. The funds will be used both to continue investing and developing Royal Match and to work on the next launch scheduled for later this year.

Funding highlights some important trends. Currently, competition in this area is at a very fierce pace. Games (especially casual games) are actually becoming unique when it comes to venture financing and startup growth and adoption of approaches. And perhaps most important to this story, investors are very enthusiastic about participating in action.

Today’s news is that Dream Games raised $ 155 million on a $ 1 billion valuation (the round was led by the Index and Makers Fund), and the next day, Istanbul game startup Spyke raised a $ 55 million seed round. Will arrive just 6 months after the announcement.

Dream and Spyke share some DNA. Both were founded by the founders or senior members of the team at Peak Games, another gaming startup that Zynga acquired for $ 1.8 billion in 2020.

Royal Match is currently one of the most profitable mobile games on the market. It’s worth a look to see how Dream Games follows it up. As the company said in the past and present, these follow-ups may not always take place in the form of a series of games rapidly, but they have expanded their already successful franchises over the years. It pressures new titles to be created over the months by spacing new developments in less time.

In a June interview, co-founder and CEO Soner Aydemir believes in Pixar’s approach. When Pixar started, it was a very infrequent movie every two to three years, but eventually the percentage increased. And it’s the same for us. We need to focus on royal matches this year, but if we can find a way to create other games, we will.

Like Spyke’s view that Spyke’s big competition could be TikTok around the world, as well as other game developers, Dream sees the entertainment industry as a bigger competitive threat. Indeed, it’s not only because they can also publish games and build sticky brands, but they also spend the same leisure time as dreams among consumers.

Investors are willing to bet here, given DreamGames’ track record of viewer acquisition.

The success and growth of Royal Match exceeded all of our expectations, said Stephen Cargan, partner of Index Ventures and former Chief Operating Officer of King, who led the investment in a statement. In eight months, Royal Match has become one of the most played mobile games in 2021. DreamGames has brought together one of the best teams in the industry with a rare combination of creative talent, engineering expertise, and relentless work ethic. They have already changed the norms around what counts as mobile game excellence and were excited to see where they would go next.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/18/score-another-win-for-istanbul-gaming-startups-dream-games-raises-255m-at-a-2-75b-valuation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

