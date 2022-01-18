“We’ve run out of ourselves”: Victoria Walk-in Clinic releases shutter as your doctor progresses-BC





The Walk-in Clinic in Victoria closed the door after two doctors decided to stop practicing longitudinal family medicine in the city.

Eagle Creek Medical Clinic announced the closure after confirming that Dr. George Zabakolas and Dr. Chelsea Belikovsky will not book new appointments at the clinic after April 15.

“Our career is on a different path, so we are no longer your doctor,” reads the January 10 letter to the couple’s patients. “We understand that this puts our customers in a difficult situation. We deeply apologize for this.”

In a subsequent website post, the clinic said it was “almost non-functional” before the doctor’s discharge announcement due to a shortage of local doctors, “may not be able to handle the influx of 3,000 newly isolated patients. There is. “

The clinic tries to replenish the position but does not expect success. We are planning to end the carry-on service on April 15 while switching to the “in-house” Doctor of the Day “program”.

In an interview with Global News, Velikovsky and Velikovsky said ending Victoria-based practice was a “really difficult decision”, but the burden and demand on Canada’s health care system hit them. I was giving.

While caring for the two young children, they each have about 1,500 patients, saying, “We take care of ourselves so that we can also take care of people. I have to do it. “

“We really want patients to feel that they are doing their best. Immediately after switching to the Canadian healthcare system, we realized the challenges here,” Velikovsky explains. did.

“We really want it to work. We tried to make it work, but it didn’t work.”

Velikovsky and Velikovlas have medical education in the United States and are dually qualified. Velikovsky practiced folk medicine in the United States while Velikovsky completed his training.

They moved to Victoria, where Velikovsky grew up, three years ago and opened at the Eagle Creek Medical Clinic.

“Our goal is still to live in Victoria. It’s beautiful here. I love it, but I might change the medicine a bit,” says Zabakolas. “We’re hashing things, so I don’t know what it looks like.”

He added that they may provide remote consultation services to patients in the United States.

Velikovsky said she and her husband worked at the Eagle Creek Clinic on Monday. There are other working doctors in the clinic, but there was always a shortage “as in other places”.

“We know and fully understand, and we really feel the weight of leaving the patient away from the clinic, and they know we are really important. I know I can’t get that long-term care elsewhere, “she said. ..

“People are well worth the attention,” Zabakolas added. “Thank you for trusting us for our patients. It is a privilege and honor to take care of you and your family.”

In a written statement to Global News, British Columbia’s Ministry of Health has made it a priority to ensure that all residents receive “the care they need and deserve”, and its “transformative” He said he was confident that the primary care strategy would provide a sustainable solution.

“We know that closing a clinic or making primary care unavailable can be stressful for patients,” the agency said.

“The state’s team-based primary care strategy involves teams of primary care providers working together on a variety of clinical models, including full-service family medicine, emergency and primary care centers … community health centers, nurse practitioner-led clinics, and more. Will continue to be seen. And First Nations Primary Care Center. “

The department has promised to establish 85 new primary care networks, 40 emergency and primary care centers, several community health centers, and up to 15 First Nations primary care centers over the next few years.

Meanwhile, Velikovsky and Velikovsky said they would try to place “high-needed patients” with other doctors before departure.

