How to stay motivated after being rejected by job hunting





This year was a flagship year for job seekers, but not everyone has been successful during their major resignation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate is at its lowest level since the pandemic began, but more than 2 million Americans have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks and about 5.5 million are looking for more than 15 weeks. ..

Those who are struggling to get their dream job are now a little disappointed, as there is so much activity in the employment market and the news feed can be flooded with new job listings and promotion celebrations. maybe. But despite these challenges, experts believe that the New Year is an ideal time to return there with new enthusiasm and confidence.

“It’s a great opportunity for job seekers who are discouraged because they haven’t applied and aren’t getting results, to have a mental reset and start a new job,” said Emily Liu, career happiness coach. increase. Unless you quit, you will eventually start your dream job. “

Here are seven ways to keep your best food moving forward in the face of rejection in the employment market:

1. Manage your thinking

Those who have applied for a long time and have been unsuccessful are often the biggest obstacles to themselves. While each job application and interview offers a fresh opportunity, we are often forced to carry a refusal from previous experience. “It’s a cycle. The less confident you are, the harder it is to get your best foot forward,” says Liou. There are many reasons why there are candidates, so it’s important not to refuse personally. It was overlooked.

“In many cases, a company can close a position and lose the budget for that position. It’s possible that they’ve already promoted someone in-house and had to post a job description.” She says. “You are certainly the most qualified and best candidate, and you may still not get a job. That’s how the hiring process works. What really matters is that we are beyond as job seekers. Is to make sure you haven’t assigned any meaning to something that might be [our] Control. “

2. Create a “bragg list”

Liou encourages those who are discouraged from long-term job hunting to come up with a list of achievements that she calls a “pride list.”

“In this society, we are very focused on achieving. Often, we set goals, achieve them, and then move on to the next,” she says. “It’s a mile marker that we’re constantly moving, and we forget to look back on everything we’ve already achieved.”

Liou adds that the process of putting together a list not only gives candidates confidence, but also helps them remember the outcomes they can include in future applications and job interviews. “When you step into your next interview, especially if you’re disappointed or unsure of past results, make this list and remember why it’s worth sitting in that seat,” she says. increase.

3. Do not throw spaghetti on the wall

People who have lost their workforce for a long time may want to reply to a large number of posts in the hope of getting a reply. However, this tactic, which Liou describes as “throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks,” helps to further discourage applicants who are ultimately struggling to find a job. increase. That’s because they don’t reply or they do, but the opportunity isn’t right.

She suggests asking yourself some important questions to determine what you are looking for. How would you like to influence that organization? How can I adapt my transferable skills to that role? How do you package yourself as a candidate they have to interview? “

Liou adds that job seekers also tend to focus too much on submitting applications and not have enough time to consider other ways to get attention. “I teach clients not only to apply online, but also to find, contact and introduce themselves to company decision makers, whether recruiters or recruitment managers,” she says. , Emphasize that networking is also important. “There are many ways to find a job in this era, and you don’t have to rely entirely on the job board.”

4. Don’t make it your own

Job hunting can be an isolated experience, especially for those who have been there for some time, and that loneliness can make it even harder to find success.

“People don’t really talk about their job hunting in detail because of confidentiality, or because they don’t have great news to share, or because they have the opportunity to have an interview but it takes a long time to gain traction.” Says Octavia Goredema. Career coach and author of Prep, Push, Pivot: Essential Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women.

It can be difficult to share what you are experiencing, but Goredema says it is important to find a companion who can act as a healthy board and help expand your network. say. “If people know what you are looking for, what you are interested in, or what you are trying to understand, they know someone or something that can help you. You’re more likely to see it, “she says. “Not everyone can help you, but there may be moments of inspiration, suggestions, and connections that come out of nowhere that you wouldn’t know otherwise.”

5. Take a step for your baby

Job seekers who are struggling to find a job often find themselves inevitably neutral, but there are many things they can do to move their job hunting forward. Goredema says it’s important to establish a set of smaller, more manageable goals along the way, rather than focusing on the ultimate goal of landing a job.

“Focus on the next steps you can take,” she says. “Are you contacting recruiters for careful check-in? Are you checking the list I’ve set to see if you have the opportunity to match the role I’m looking for? History? Do you have any feedback on the latest revisions you’ve made to the book? Will I set up virtual coffee with a manager who has played a few roles to understand what’s happening in the industry? Are you reading a book that might help me? I might be more motivated by listening to the podcasts of someone I admire in my field. “

Goredema adds that job seekers should also reward these small steps and celebrate small achievements that help them reach their larger goals.

6. Reassess the strategy

Much of the job-seeking process is beyond the control of the candidate, but those who are really struggling to get the job they dream of should take a closer look at the strategy and consider any mistakes they may make. Is recommended. According to Ladders founder and CEO Marc Cenedella, in a vibrant employment market, people who have been struggling for a long time are likely to make one of three common mistakes.

“It’s probably your resume, your interview style, or the way you talk about your past boss,” he says. “The great thing is that all of them are very fixable. You can fix them today if you want.”

Senedera advises those who are struggling to hire to reassess their resumes and application materials and seek help from friends and family. He also recommends trying some practice interviews with people who can provide honest feedback on how you describe yourself. Most importantly, he does not recommend talking negatively about his former employer.

7. Gently ask for honest feedback

There are really few groups of people who can certainly say why you weren’t chosen for a particular job, and they are the evaluators themselves, making their feedback incredibly valuable. However, Cenedella warns that recruitment managers usually have little incentive to provide honest feedback and may even be afraid of the legal implications of saying the wrong thing. Therefore, if you want to ask the hiring manager why you couldn’t get the job you applied for, take a step back.

“One way to disarm your employer and provide honest feedback is to say: I had a great time meeting you. Sorry, it didn’t work. If I could ask, what advice would you give to someone like me if you really wanted a job like the one I interviewed? “He says. “By limiting it to one [piece of advice]By thanking them for the interview and telling them that they are very positive and constructive about what you think about it, you may be able to get some honest feedback. .. “

