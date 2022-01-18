India Hosts 5 BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Events





ANI | Updated: January 18, 2022 17:38 IST

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): India will host five events in 2022, as determined at the 15th meeting of the BRICS Science and Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee on January 17th. increase. India will host the BRICS Startup Forum Conference and the Energy Working Group Conference. Biotechnology and Biomedicine; ICT and High Performance Computing; STIEP (Science, Technology, Innovation, Entrepreneurship Partnership) Working Group Meeting and Launch of BRICS Innovation Ranch Pad as Microsite (Knowledge Hub) BRICS STI Steering Committee The meeting was attended by representatives of the BRICS Ministry of Science and foreign missions. From the Indian side, the BRICS STI activity calendar was discussed at a hypothetical conference, led by Sanjeve Kumar Burshney, Advisor to the Ministry of Science and Technology and Head of International Cooperation. In addition, India has succeeded in taking over the BRICS chair. From January 2022 to China. The theme of BRICS2022 is “Announcement of a high quality BRICS partnership in a new era of global development”. In particular, a series of departmental events and conferences will be held during the year, including ministerial level and BRICS summits.

At a practically held meeting, the Chinese side gave a rough overview of the activities that will take place throughout the year. A total of 25 events are planned, mainly including thematic meetings, BRICS Young Scientist Meetings, senior and ministerial level meetings, of which India will host a total of five. DPIIT is also the main executing agency for the BRICS Startup Forum. Creating an Innovation Knowledge Hub. The BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will be held in virtual form in September 2022, and the focus of the theme may be the neutralization of carbon peaks. Biomedicine, Artificial Intelligence, Materials Science; According to a press release, Modern Agriculture has proposed that China host the 10th BRICS S & T Ministerial Conference and Senior Official Conference in September 2022. The theme of the conference will promote open, comprehensive and shared science, technology and innovation. The Council of Ministers will host an exhibition showing the results of successful projects supported under the BRICS Framework Program (2015-2022). The meeting also discussed the completion of the BRICS calendar for scientific events and programs. By the end of this month, it was agreed that all countries would be informed of the specific dates, venues and formats of the conference. India has tentatively indicated its intention to host the STIEP Working Group Meeting from March 23 to 24, 2022 and the BRICS Startup Forum Meeting in May / June 2022. (ANI)

