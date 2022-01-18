



London, January 18, 2022 / CNW / –ClarivatePlc (NYSE: CLVT) is a global leader in providing credible information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have released a new report highlighting global insights into how you are using it. Patent data, challenges and opportunities, the role of patents in driving the life cycle of innovation.

As revealed in the Clarivate Patent Trend Report 2022, the organizations surveyed overwhelmingly consider patents to be business drivers, with the majority (75%) having the primary purpose of their patent strategy to enable further innovation. It states that it is. The results also show that the majority of the patent portfolio (69%) has increased in the last 12 months due to increased budgets, increased buy-ins in the C suite, and changes in business focus.

The main survey results are as follows.

Almost half (45%) of respondents say the organization missed an opportunity because C-Suite was not involved in the patent strategy. More than half (57%) say that patent strategies have been difficult to implement in the last 12 months. The main reasons are lack of staff, data, budget and time. Many are looking to outsourcing, with 45% already outsourcing 26% to 50% of their patent activity. Almost half (44%) say they will outsource more within the next 12 months.

There are positive changes in the future as these organizations believe that technology can provide better data analytics capabilities, better efficiency to improve productivity, and real-time views of data. They also believe that AI adds the greatest value to patent analysis, search and licensing.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer at Clarivate, said: Opportunities and Value Gained by Using Patent Data Clarivate is an experienced patent intelligence and lifecycle partner, the key to successfully navigating ongoing uncertainties and accelerating innovation in organizations around the world. We are proud to provide insights that can inform potential patent strategies. .. ”

MethodologyClarivate has commissioned a survey of patent trends across major global regions conducted by an independent research firm, Vitreous World. The study sought the views of 275 internal and external intellectual property and patent experts in seven countries / regions: the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, mainland China, Japan and South Korea.

About Clarivate Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions that accelerate the life cycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help our customers solve the world’s most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the fields of science and intellectual property. It’s about helping you solve some. We use trusted subscriptions and technology-based solutions in combination with deep domain expertise to help our customers discover, protect, and commercialize their inventions. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact Rebecca Krahenbuhl, External Communication Manager[email protected]

Source ClarivatePlc

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/clarivate-patent-trend-report-shows-increasing-business-focus-on-innovation-through-patent-portfolio-spend-809459535.html

