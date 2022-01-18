The next step in 5G rollout





AT & T and Verizon will turn on the latest 5G technology on Wednesday. Both companies bought more spectrum rights last year and are ready to roll it out for months.

However, these plans hold concern that their bandwidth expansion could interfere with aircraft technology, especially the altimeter of the aircraft, which is one of the tools that assists in the safe landing of airplanes. ..

To alleviate these concerns, the Federal Aviation Administration has released a list of 50 airports with 5G buffer zones.

Joe Kane is Director of Broadband and Spectrum Policy at the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation. Below is an edited transcript of our conversation.

Joe Kane: Buffer zones will be in place for six months, which will delay the deployment of 5G in these areas. So perhaps people living in those areas wouldn’t think their 5G is as fast and high quality as those outside of them.

Joe Caine (Courtesy of Jesse McBurney)

Kimberly Adams: Both AT & T and Verizon have spent billions of dollars to secure this particular spectrum of 5G. What was the economic impact of delaying rollouts?

Kane: I hope it won’t have a big impact unless there is a further delay. At this point, I don’t think this is losing customers, but even later, the uncertainties that can occur if you believe that another agency will raid before turning on another system. Thinking about last-minute rule changes can have a significant long-term impact.

Adams: What are the points from this situation that could inform policies about similar future developments that have occurred in the last two months, or in fact, in the last two years?

Kane: Yeah, I think it emphasizes the growing tension between us. [Federal Communications Commission] Government agencies regarding spectrum allocation. So while some agencies are accustomed to regulation, no one wants to give way when they hit each other. So we have a process to deal with it. That is, there is a process in which the government goes to the Department of Commerce and raises concerns to the National Telecommunications Information Authority. And they express concern to the FCC. This is to be resolved between both engineers. Is there a problem? And what should I do? And this hasn’t been done the right way in the last few years. This has seen people, as in this case, where the FCC makes the decision and finally the executive branch raises it. “In fact, the areas we regulate are more important here, and that’s why we need to overturn this decision,” he says. And I don’t think it’s a good way to perform spectral assignments. Not suitable for consumers who use wireless services. Spectrum bands are used in internal political battles instead of deploying services.

Adams: So what’s the next step?

Kane: The next step is to wait until January 19th, when this delay ends. And then, with the types of restrictions and exclusion zones that the carriers have agreed to, they should be able to turn on their services in the C band as they originally planned.

Adams: Do you know how many people see the service start to get significantly faster when it’s finally deployed?

Kane: There are few people. I know this is a very valuable spectrum and is nationally licensed. Part of the problem is that this 5G spectrum depends on whether you have a 5G phone. So, at both ends of that balance, we are waiting to understand that people need to have 5G devices, be able to operate the 5G spectrum, and actually see the full benefits.

Related Links: More Insights from Kimberly Adams

This 5G stuff can get technical pretty quickly and Kane did her best to keep things simple for us.

But if you’re curious, The Daily Beast has an article by an electrician that explains how the technology works and what it means to you. This is a link to the list of Federal Aviation Administrations of 50 airports with 5G buffer zones.

And it’s not just the big telecommunications companies that are entering 5G. The FCC continued to auction part of the 5G spectrum and announced another winner last week. Yes, large companies such as AT & T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular have won the largest number of licenses, but agencies say at least 23 of the winners are small businesses or companies that serve local communities. was.

