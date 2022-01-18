Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard for $ 68.7 billion





Microsoft has acquired Activision, the publisher of the troubled Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Diablo. The deal brings Activision to $ 68.7 billion, well above Microsoft’s $ 26 billion to acquire LinkedIn in 2016. The biggest push to Microsoft’s games, the company said it would close a deal with Tencent.

Microsoft will add many Activision games to the Xbox Game Pass once the deal is signed. With the acquisition of Activision, Microsoft will soon launch franchises such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush. At the end, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as possible within the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. This is both a new title and a game from Activision Blizzards’ great catalog.

Xbox Game Pass currently has 25 million subscribers as Microsoft continues to acquire studios to enhance its subscription services.

Microsoft’s transaction follows months of sexual harassment allegations against Activision Blizzard. Last July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) sued Activision Blizzard for promoting a culture of constant sexual harassment. Since then, more employees have filed allegations of sexual misconduct, and the company reached $ 18 million in a settlement with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September. The settlement has been appealed and reports that about 40 Activision Blizzard employees have left the company since July last year.

Microsoft hasn’t explained exactly how to tackle these issues, and says Bobby Kotick will continue to be CEO of Activision Blizzard. As a company, Microsoft is committed to our journey to participate in every aspect of the game, both employees and players, says Xbox Chief Phil Spencer. We value individual studio culture deeply. We also believe that creative success and autonomy are inextricably linked to treating everyone with dignity and respect. We bind all teams and all leaders to this commitment. We were looking forward to expanding the culture of active inclusion to a good team across Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft’s huge Activision Blizzard deal is almost a year after the company acquired Bethesda (ZeniMax Media) for $ 7.5 billion. At the time, the acquisition brought the company’s first-party Xbox game studios to a total of 23, which was seen as a major boost to the Xbox Game Pass.

developing…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/18/22889258/microsoft-activision-blizzard-xbox-acquisition-call-of-duty-overwatch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos