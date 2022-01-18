West Bengal couple finds a pandemic way





With the worldwide surge in Covid-19 cases, all West Bengal couples are ready to hold a Google Meet wedding. In addition, wedding dinners reach guests via Zomato. The Burdwan, Sandipan Sarkar, and Aditi Das couple tie a knot on January 24th. The West Bengal government has allowed 200 guests at the wedding, but the couple’s decision to leave has been praised. “I was planning to get married for the past year, but the pandemic was a problem. I myself had to be infected and hospitalized a few days ago, so I had to be hospitalized, so for a wedding reception, Sandypan said in News18. I just thought it wasn’t worth the risk of people’s lives. Invitees will join online and send dinners via Zomato. ”Sandipan and Aditi have made the online wedding a smooth one. Hired a technical expert to do.

All invitees were sent e-cards for the wedding. There are a total of 450 invitees, all live connected via Google Teams. Couples share a link with them the day before the wedding.

Adity, who will be the bride, said: In this way, we strive to keep our customers safe. People are generally grateful because we decided to do this differently. “

Couples are of the opinion that such a virtual wedding will soon become the new standard in the era of pandemics. Given the dire situation, their goals would have been achieved if their decisions were to hold others accountable.

The acclaimed singer Slogit, a friend of the couple’s family, said: Let us all thank them and encourage others to follow. “

The pandemic has brought new work from the family culture. It’s still unclear whether enjoying a wedding while relaxing at home will be part of the new common sense.

