Live Market Ark Innovation Antithesis ETFs Enjoy Rally

Enjoy the Ark Innovation ETF Antithesis Rally (1351 GMT / 0851 ET)

ARK Innovation ETFs have fallen nearly 3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday. This is in line with the widespread technological blow caused by the surge in US bond yields and concerns over faster-than-expected US rate hikes.

However, investment products betting on ETFs are competing.

The three-fold shorter ARK Innovation ETF rose 8% in London on Tuesday, annual profits were over 70%, and the underlying ETF fell 15% in YTD.

The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK.O) tracks the reciprocal of ARKK’s daily performance by signing through swap contracts, increasing by more than 50% since its launch on November 9.

Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF, a popular investor, is made up of high-growth, highly rated companies, halving from its all-time high in February 2021. 2021.

So far this month, ARK Innovation ETFs have generated nearly $ 240 million in investment outflows, according to Ripper data. In contrast, SARK raised $ 45 million in the week ending January 12, recording the largest weekly inflow since the start of the ETF.

In short, the rising trend of ARK innovation ETFs

(Medha Singh and Danielo Masoni)

******

European stocks ready for growth (1201 GMT)

According to a BofA study, investors see monetary tightening as a major risk to the market and both COVID and inflation as their greatest risk.

Survey Bofa

Still, investor bulls remain unaffected by central bank tightening plans, BofA says.

Approximately 81% of 374 respondents with $ 1.2 trillion in assets under management expect European equities to rise by at least 5-10% this year.

Banking, insurance and industry are the largest sector overweights, but technology has fallen from the top three to underweight positions for the first time in four years.

“The net percentage of investors who say they are overweight banks has reached a new high with that of insurance, which has risen to the highest level since 2014,” says BofA.

Investors also remain cyclically and defensively bullish.

Survey 2

(Joyce Alves)

*****

Are you looking for value? Check out the Milan Stock Exchange (1124 GMT)

In the process of making a portfolio shift to the value segment of the stock market, we do so through the Milan Stock Exchange, which is rich in banks and other cheap equities that may benefit from the surge in global interest rates.

UBS continues to overvalue space by revising Italy’s stocks, despite this month’s presidential elections could heat up political turmoil and cause turmoil.

“Italy is one of the most value-sensitive European markets and we expect good performance over the next few months,” said Felix Huefner, an economist and strategist at the Swiss investment bank. increase.

Besides, they also emphasize:

Dividend yield is more than 50% higher than that of Europe and P / E is close to the low level of 20 years. Usually highly correlated with European banks, lately lately slightly behind

But what about political risks?

“Equity performance is closely tied to BTP band spreads, so short-term political concerns need to be monitored (a reflection of macro and political tensions). Currently, we have a medium-term spread of 150bps. The macro team that predicts is the stock market. “

(Danilo Masoni)

******

Bank of Japan? After all it’s not Hawkish (1120 GMT)

The results of the Bank of Japan’s policy council may have put upward pressure on global bond yields, as investors are focusing on future central bank movements.

However, according to John Bale, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, Nikko as a whole was relatively dovish, coupled with a reasonably positive outlook for the economy.

The Bank of Japan has also slightly lowered its 2023 seagull year GDP forecast to 1.1%. This is disappointing, but it’s about Japan’s natural growth rate and isn’t all that surprising, he says.

In short, it raised the reputation of the economy, but also said that economic risk was down, probably because of oil prices and geopolitics of concern, he added.

MUFG analysts said policy updates proved to be less turbulent in practice after citing speculation that the Bank of Japan was discussing the possibility of rate hikes in the event of rising inflation. I am saying.

The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast on Tuesday, but said it would not rush to change its ultra-loose monetary policy, as rising prices could quickly indicate a change in stimulus measures 10 years ago.read more

(Stephanole Baud)

*****

STOXX DEEPER DOWN IN THE RED FOR 2022 (0920 GMT)

So far this year, the selling pressure has been very strong overall at the European Open, as the jitter of rate hikes worsens the mood, and the STOXX 600 is deep into the deficits.

The Pan-European Equity Benchmark fell about 1.3% in the morning trading, down about 2% compared to the end of 2021.

As you can see in the snapshot, Tech (.SX8P) has fallen by more than 2%, energy is the only sector in the black, rising 0.2% and oil prices have risen to their highest in seven years.

snap shot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

TECH TROUBLE (0754 GMT)

Nasdaq futures fell nearly 1% on Tuesday, adding a technology-intensive index to the year-to-date loss of about 4.5%. It has risen for 12 of the last 13 years and is under greater pressure from the outlook for higher interest rates and bond yields than the broader S & P 500 Index and MSCI’s Global Equity Benchmark.

According to Capital Economics, a 4.5% loss masks an even more serious decline. 29 shares have already lost more than 10% this year.

Citi analysts point out that Nasdaq futures have dramatically shortened positions and that the remaining $ 2 billion worth of long positions have turned red.

For the first time since February 2020, these investors will be nervous about the bond market, where US Treasury borrowing costs have risen by more than 1% for the first two years. In Europe, Germany’s 10-year yield is likely to explode above the first 0% time from mid-2019.

Inflation is at the forefront as oil prices reach seven-year prices. This is good news for some. The Bank of Japan has previously shown that the country has finally emerged sustainably from deflation, but the sale of bonds has set the stage for a disastrous stock market session. Most Asian stock exchanges have fallen and Europe appears to start trading weakly.

Central banks are now in the spotlight. The Federal Reserve Board is currently more or less priced to start raising interest rates in March. Canada could move as early as next week, while more labor data than the UK forecasts on Tuesday. hiking.

Nasdaq

Key developments that need to provide more direction to the market on Tuesday:

-The Bank of Japan raises its price outlook, but maintains a very simple policy Read more

-UK employers add record number of jobs Read more

-Brent has risen to a high of more than seven years due to tensions in the Middle East, and supply is tight. Read more

-EU Finance Ministers’ Meeting on Minimum Corporate Taxes, Recovery Funds, EU Budget

-ECB Vice President Luis Degindos speaks

-French Bank Governor François Billroy de Garhow speaks

-Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves speaks

-German ZEW

-US Earnings: BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs, Charles Schwab

(Sujatarao)

*****

Europe falls as bond yields march towards zero (0745 GMT)

Equities are global as traders bet that the Fed can tighten its policies faster to curb inflation as bonds go for sale and Germany’s 10-year yields are heading towards zero. I’m having a hard time.

So, after a loss in Asia, European stocks appear to have a drop of about 0.3% in stock index futures, while US futures later pointed out a big loss in tech stocks.

Also in Europe, investors will focus on high-tech (.SX8P) space, a thriving sector thanks to the abundant central bank stimulus that boosts valuation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, oil has continued to rise with Brent crude, now at its highest level in seven years, with the potential to further increase energy inventories.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

