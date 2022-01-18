



Apple AirTag: Police warn about unwanted tracking after a device is found in a car in Montgomery County

Police in Montgomery County are investigating a suspicious case after saying that Apple AirTag was found in someone’s car.

Lower Providence Township, PA-Police issued a warning after Apple Airtag Alert was found on a vehicle in Lower Providence Township and said a suspicious vehicle was observed outside the victim’s home.

The incident occurred around 8:44 pm on January 14, when police officers were dispatched to 600 blocks on Barrington Road to report suspicious activity.

According to police, the victim returned home from Movie Tavern when he received an iMessage from Apple on his iPhone that “an unknown accessory has been detected-this item has been moving with you for a while.” I said it was just around the corner.

The boxed AirTag was exhibited at the Apple Store George Street on April 30, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Apple’s latest accessory, AirTag, is a small device that helps people track their belongings by using Apple’s Find My network to find lost items.

When the victim entered the house, their phone sent an additional message warning that the owner of the item could see their location.

“Safety precautions, the owner of this item can see your current location. You may have or be near this item. If this item is not familiar to you, You can disable it and stop sharing your location. “I read the second notification.

The device was then activated near Movie Tavern when the victim received the map on their mobile phone at 7:19 pm. The device was activated while the victim was in Movie Tavern and moved along the map until he returned home at 8:38 pm.

According to police, the victim looked out the front window and noticed a strange car going down the street. They approached the car and police said the driver slowly drove the car.

When the driver moves the vehicle, police say the victim receives another phone notification that the device is driving eastward and is finally disconnected when the vehicle disappears.

Police describe the vehicle as an older model light gray or silver hatchback, probably Subaru.

According to investigators, the device used in the victim’s vehicle was an Apple AirTag, about a quarter of the size.

“Apple AirTags are relatively cheap and are becoming a very popular item created for consumers to track their belongings such as keys and wallets,” Lower Providence police said in a press release. Technology is being used for several reasons, such as stalking or tracking a car you want to steal. “

Police added that AirTags are “designed to prevent unwanted tracking, but can still occur.”

“We encourage everyone to be vigilant, and call 9-1-1 as soon as you receive a notice like the one reported in this case,” they wrote.

Anyone with additional information about the incident will be asked to contact the police.

