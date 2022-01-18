Square Enix wants $ 90 for a cloud version of Switch’s Kingdom Hearts





Square Enix has announced that the entire Kingdom Hearts series of games will be released for Switch on February 10. But that’s the end of the good news.

Instead of offering a version of the Kingdom Hearts game running on Switch hardware, as reported by VGC, Square Enix has decided to release a cloud version instead. In other words, you need a stable internet connection to play each title.

However, looking at the price makes it even worse. Four options are available, depending on the game you need in the series. They include:

Given the age of the game and the fact that it doesn’t work without an internet connection (which usually means that the servers that allow it will eventually turn off), the price seems high. Even the $ 90 Integrum Masterpiece edition, which includes all the content from the other three releases, is a little hard to get angry with.

For comparison, the PS4 Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX physical version is $ 24.99, the PS4 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is less than $ 20, and the PS4 / Xbox Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Digital Code is $ 20. You can find it in less than. One is $ 30. It costs less than $ 75 in total and doesn’t require streaming. The Integra Masterpiece is currently available for $ 71.99 and can be pre-ordered to beat that price on the Switch, but the price will rise to $ 89.99 next month.

Recommendations from the editor

Either way, the Switch release is expensive, even if it runs without the need for an internet connection. The fact that they do suggest that many switch owners may choose to save their money for Kirby and the forgotten land that will be launched in March.

Get our best story!

Sign up for What’s New Now to deliver your top stories to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/square-enix-wants-90-for-cloud-versions-of-kingdom-hearts-on-switch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos