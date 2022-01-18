New music and innovation platforms connect people during a pandemic





Music4Humans is a social education website that discovers a whole new world of possibilities.

Music4Humans.com is a music education and social website.

Music4Humans is a place where people can share, discover and learn together. From instructor to student, and from student to student. “

— Louis-Pier Racicot

Denver, Colorado, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/-A new online platform that takes online education to a higher level during pandemics, matching professional musicians and educators around the world with students and playing. We offer regular lessons on virtually all musical instruments such as guitars, violins and pianos.

Music4Humans.com is a social education website that reveals a whole new world of possibilities. From one-on-one online music lessons to a global community where students can share videos and blogs and comment on friends, Music4Humans allows students to learn at their own pace with the guidance of a diverse teacher community. .. Each class is taught and designed for individual students according to their goals, whether beginner, intermediate or advanced.

However, being a good player does not necessarily make a musician a good teacher. Music4Humans’ thorough review process ensures professional and exciting educators. Instructors include graduates of some of the best music schools, including Berklee College of Music, and tour musicians who have performed with Cirque du Soleil, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga and more.

Louis-Pier Racicot founded Music4 Humans after many years of playing around the world at Cavalier Odysseo (co-founder production of Cirque du Soleil). With the knowledge he gained, he wanted to share his experience with the world. He currently teaches students from all over the United States more than 35 weekly violin and guitar lessons online, helping them find their musical voice.

For me, learning music isn’t just about playing and playing, it’s about self-discovery and human growth, he said. I want people to discover their inner musicians and make their journey meaningful. Music4Humans is a library of music knowledge. It is our mission to grow our community culture around the strength and beauty of its diversity.

Music4Humans also offers lessons outside of musical instrument and vocal classes. Students can learn from music production and recording to songwriting and music theory. Lessons range from $ 20 to $ 150 per session, depending on the teacher and the duration of the lesson. The instructor’s global community covers all musical disciplines at all levels.

Rashicot says the devastating COVID-19 pandemic had a silver lining. The world is now much more comfortable with online learning. Connecting with world-class teachers from anywhere in the world has never been easier.

Music4Humans is a place where people can share, discover and learn together, from instructor to student, and from student to student, he said. Students can literally choose to share their progress with others and compare their notes.

For more information, please visit music4humans.com.

Listen to Louis-Pier Racicot, founder of Music4 Humans, explaining that vision.

You just read:

News provided

January 18, 2022, Greenwich Mean Time 13:30

EIN Presswire’s priority is source transparency. Opaque clients are not allowed. Editors are careful to remove falsely misleading content. As a user, if you find something we are missing, get our attention. Your help is welcome. Everyone’s Internet News Press Wire, EIN Press Wire, is trying to define some of the rational boundaries in today’s world. See the editing guidelines for more information.

Submit a press release

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/560826904/new-music-and-tech-innovation-platform-brings-people-together-during-the-pandemic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos