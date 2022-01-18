Future Flash: Cannondale builds safety (and battery) integration at new synapses





“],” filter “: {” nextExceptions “:” img, blockquote, div “,” nextContainsExceptions “:” img, blockquote “}}”>

> “,” name “:” in-content-cta “,” type “:” link “}}”> Join VeloNews or Outside + to access everything that is publicly available.

Cannondale’s new Synapse Endurance Road Bike features a rear radar, front and rear lights that increase in intensity and blink as the car approaches, and a monitor attached to the handlebars that show the approaching car. All of these Garmin and Lezyne products are already on the market, but Cannondale puts them in a single package with a single battery called SmartSense.

Cannondale also fine-tuned the frameset itself, claiming improved compliance and aerodynamics. There are multiple models of bikes with 30mm tires, but they can handle up to 35mm width. Prices for the three Synapse models with SmartSense range from $ 5,500 to $ 9,000.

SmartSense is designed to make road riding more enjoyable for experienced riders, more attractive for new riders, and more convenient for everyone, said David Devine, Global Senior Director of Products at Cannondale. I am. To complement SmartSense, we’ve redesigned the very famous Cannondale Synapse to make it even more versatile than previous versions.

Riders can set how the lights work through the Cannondale app. The last one in SmartSense is the front wheel speed sensor. It activates the system when rotated.

SmartSense fragment

You may be familiar with the components of SmartSense.

The Garmin Varia Radar turns the bike backwards to monitor oncoming traffic. It works with a variety of head units, including Wahoo and Stages head units, and Garmin’s own Edge models. At Synapse, oncoming vehicle information is displayed on the radar display unit. As the name implies, this Garmin product isn’t a full-fledged bike computer, it just alerts the rider to approach the vehicle with graphics and auditory prompts.

Synapse Carbon 1RLE integrated but adjustable cockpit.

SmartSense also includes Lezyne’s front and rear daytime running lights. This allows you to adjust the brightness to accommodate limited or changing sunlight. The lights can be programmed to increase the intensity of the blinking speed as the vehicle approaches and work in conjunction with the radar. The rear can also be set in conjunction with the speed sensor to indicate that the rider is braking.

The entire system is powered by the Garmin Varia Core Battery. This battery is clipped to the down tube and can be removed for charing. The battery also has a USB-C charging port, which can be used as a power source when you’re away from your bike.

One battery to power all (most of) them. Garmin batteries connect to lights, radar, and displays, but not to electronic drivetrains.

The battery does not power the electronic drivetrain of the Shimano Di2 version of the bike. It also does not power standard head units such as Garmin Edge, Wahoo Elemnt Bolt, and Stages Dash. The radar display unit connects to the front design light for powering with a circular plug.

3 Synapse SmartSense models

Cannondale named it American aluminum. And 15 years ago, I jumped into a carbon road bike with Synapse. Cannondale doesn’t specify the exact method, but the brand says it used lessons from Aerosystem Six to reduce drag from synapses. And it claims that the frameset is 8% more vertically compliant than previous versions.

Each of the six sizes of the bike (48-61 cm) is tailored to the size-appropriate frame stiffness and shape.

The bike comes with 30mm tires, but can handle up to 35mm of rubber. To nod to adventure riding, the bike has a top tube bag mount in addition to the standard two bottle mounts.

There are 5 Synapse bikes in all. In addition to the three SmartSense bikes shown as radar, light and electronic shift RLEs, there is also the Shimano 105 bike with a $ 3,300 light and a $ 2,400 Shimano Tiagra model.

In terms of shape, Synapse features a progressive design with a long top tube for stability, a short stem, and a relatively fast 73 degree head angle (large size). However, front-end bikes aren’t as aggressively low as Cannondale’s Super Six race bikes.

Normally, when the rider uses a rear light or radar, it is strapped to the seatpost. Here, SmartSense is tidy, with radar and light bolts mounted on saddle rails. However, this may mean reconfiguring the saddlebag for some riders, or simply moving the flat-fixed contents to another location on the bike.

The details of the three SmartSense models are as follows:

Synapse Carbon 1 RLE $ 9,000 Shimano Dura-Ace Di212 Speed ​​Group HollowGram45 SLKNOT Carbon Wheel HollowGramSAVE SystemBar Synapse Carbon LTD RLE $ 7,000 Shimano GRX Di212 Speed ​​Group HollowGram45 SLKNOT Carbon Wheel HollowGramSAVESystemBar Synaps Carbon 2RLE $ 5,500 Seatpost

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.velonews.com/news/road/2022-cannondale-synapse-with-smartsense-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos