Google, other U.S. companies implement vaccination rules

Google will join US private employers on Tuesday, requiring employees to be vaccinated or face them losing wages and eventually losing their jobs.

According to a company memo sent to full-time employees on Thursday, Google also asked all workers who come into contact with Google’s offices or facilities to provide a negative molecular test and report their vaccination status. There is.

“Omicron mutants have become the predominant strain in the United States and are highly infectious. With a significant increase in infections across the country, hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID patients and provide care to others in need. I’m reducing my ability. ” Karen De Salvo, Google’s Chief Health Officer in a note obtained by CNBC.

Google’s vaccination policy was announced in December prior to the January 13 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prevented the Biden administration from imposing vaccination obligations on private companies with more than 100 employees. rice field. President Joe Biden said it was up to the state and individual employers to decide to require employees to be vaccinated after the ruling.

In a memo circulated by Google’s leadership and seen by CNBC, the tech giant told employees to comply with vaccination rules by Tuesday. Several months. Eventually, the employment of those who have not yet been vaccinated will end.

A Google spokeswoman said, “We continue to implement a vaccination policy that requires COVID-19 vaccination or approved accommodation for all individuals accessing the site. This keeps employees safe. And because it’s one of the most important ways to stay in service, “he told China. Email me every day.

In November, hundreds of Google’s more than 150,000 employees signed a memo asking the company to withdraw its vaccine requirements. They argued that the mission would be replaced by other intrusive practices in the future and violate the company’s principle of inclusiveness.

“Such Google employees may be worried about expressing their true feelings about the company’s health policy and other unrelated delicate topics. This creates a silent perspective, both inside and outside Google. The internal ideological “echo chamber” that people have been observing for many years is exacerbated. “According to CNBC, the author of the memo wrote.

Citigroup, the fourth largest bank in the United States, was the first major Wall Street bank to impose strict vaccine obligations on US workers.

According to a company memo that Reuters and Bloomberg saw earlier this month, salaried workers who did not comply by then will be put on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless tax exemptions are granted.

With 65,000 staff in the United States, the bank announced plans to impose new vaccination rules in October, making it the first major Wall Street agency to comply with strict vaccine obligations.

However, on January 13, Sara Wechter, head of human resources at financial institutions, wrote in a LinkedIn post that 99% of staff met the company’s vaccine requirements one day before the deadline.

“On the final day, we expect the number of non-compliance employees to drop further,” Wechter added.

Other major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase, have told unvaccinated employees to work from home, but are still dismissing staff. I haven’t gone to.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, the largest bank in the United States with more than 260,000 employees, suggested in a recent interview that unvaccinated staff could also be dismissed.

Dimon told CNBC that under the company’s vaccination order to New York City Headquarters, unvaccinated workers could not enter the office and had no option to work from home unvaccinated.

“To go to an office, you need to vaxxed. You can’t work in that office without vaxxed,” Dimon said on January 10. Don’t you work in the office. “

A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase refused to comment on Biden’s Supreme Court ruling on vaccination or testing obligations on Friday, but China Daily strongly encourages employees to be vaccinated or boosted. Emphasized.

Employees who have not been vaccinated or who have not disclosed their vaccination status will need to be tested twice a week and come to the office, the spokesman added.

The financial industry is working on ways to safely return workers to their offices and resume operations as usual when infectious variants of the Omicron coronavirus are widespread throughout the country. At the same time, labor shortages are expanding rapidly across the industry, further complicating the decisions companies make.

In addition to the financial industry, other major US companies have also dismissed staff for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a Senate Trade Commission hearing in December, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby was fired from 200 company employees for not being vaccinated, according to Reuters. , Six of them were pilots.

The Mayo Clinic fired about 700 employees earlier this month because it did not follow the hospital’s vaccine policy.

As of January 14, there were 874,087 new coronavirus cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, about 64 percent of the US population is fully vaccinated.

