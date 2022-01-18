The DSP Mutual Fund launches the fund’s Global Innovation Fund.Click here for details





Asset management company DSP Investment Managers has announced the launch of the DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund (DSP GIF), which focuses on systematic investment planning (SIP). The scheme accepts lump sum investments, but the fundhouse encourages investors to invest in SIP.

The scheme focuses on innovation as a key driver, with innovative thinking at its core, and aims to maintain relevance and identify companies with potential long-term success.

DSP GIF’s new fund offer (NFO) will start on January 24th and end on February 7th.

DSP GIF is a fund of funds (which itself invests in a variety of international funds), investing in a healthy combination of active and passive funds run by experts in their respective fields.

Funds underlying DSP GIF include iShares PHLX Semiconductor Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), BGF WorldTech Fund D2USD, iShares NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF, Nikko AM ARK Disruptive Innovation Fund, Morgan Stanley US Insight Fund, Bluebox Global Technology Fund Will be.

These funds include new innovation themes such as Metaverse, Semiconductors, Blockchain, 5G, Genetic Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Space Exploration, Electric Vehicles and Robotics. According to the DSP MF, India’s listed space currently has very limited opportunities to participate in these emerging sectors.

DSP GIF looks for companies that fall into three categories: major dominators, young disruptors, and connecting enablers. The fund provides investors with approximately 200 shares of exposure through the underlying portfolio of active and passive funds.

Dominant companies and enablers today are experiencing significant price increases due to increased profits after Covid. On the other hand, in the field of disruptive innovation, major price adjustments have been made after the surge. Innovation is beneficial in the long run and volatile in the short run. As we are at the pinnacle of such volatility in this area, we recommend funds through SIP-focused NFOs, allowing investors to take advantage of price volatility while a long-term portfolio of innovation-driven companies. I would like to help you build. It is available in India, “said Kalpen Parekh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DSP Investment Managers.

According to the fundhouse, Indians are beginning to diversify globally to take advantage of innovative companies that do not exist in India. However, the SIP flow to the Global Fund of Funds is about 200 chlores out of the total 12,000 chlores each month.

The fund managers of the DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund are Jay Kothari and Kedar Karnik, and this scheme will be benchmarked against the MSCI All Country World Index-Net Total Return.

The minimum investment during the NFO period is 500, after which it will be a multiple of Re1. The scheme has no outlet load.

