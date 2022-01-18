Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Review: Waiting for Price Cuts





Samsung’s Fan Edition or FE series was designed to offer enthusiastic users the flagship-grade smartphone features in the mid-price range. Samsung nailed it with the Galaxy S20FE 5G, but there wasn’t much room for improvement. This year we have a follow-up FE smartphone called the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. This hopes Samsung will be another great success. As already pointed out in the first impression of the phone, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is an incremental update and will not significantly improve the FE experience, but with the introduction of the Galaxy S20 it will be an important phone in Samsung’s portfolio. FE5G will be phased out.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G has all the qualities of a flagship of solid value, is this the right time to buy it?

Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India

Samsung has launched two variations of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G with 128GB of storage for the Rs. 54,999 and 256GB storage for Rs. 58,999. Both variants have 8GB of RAM. Samsung currently has a cashback offer to knock on cool rupees. 5,000 off from official price, and other trade-in offers.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Design

The most notable change compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G’s predecessor is its design. This phone looks like an extension of the Galaxy S21 series, thanks to the contour cut shape of the rear camera module. However, unlike the S21 series, the coating around the camera is plastic rather than metal and does not stick out of the metal frame. The matte finish of the graphite color unit I have looks a bit dull, but I’m sure olive, lavender and white trim will bring things to life. The phone looks great overall and the back panel is still plastic, but it should be more elastic against cracking when dropped than glass.

Another less obvious change is weight. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G weighs 190g, but the Galaxy S21 FE 5G weighs 177g, which is much lighter and is appreciated by many users. Coupled with a thickness of only 7.9 mm and rounded edges everywhere, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a very comfortable phone to carry and use with one hand. The body is made of aluminum, and the button on the right side feels good to the touch. It doesn’t have a headphone jack or microSD card slot, but it has a dual Nano-SIM tray and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G is well built, but this graphite color option looks a bit boring Photo Source: Roydon Cerejo

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G supported storage expansion using a microSD card, but unfortunately this is not the case with this model. I’ve seen a lot of late-ditch midrange phones that support expandable storage, so I’m not completely surprised. Samsung offers a 256GB variation for those who need more storage. However, some users will be disappointed.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED display is lively and has a satisfactory level of brightness. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. The flat glass makes it easy to use, but the edges of the front panel are slightly curved to fit the sides and back, making it more comfortable to hold in your hand. Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics and face recognition. Fingerprints are the easiest way to unlock this phone. Facial recognition is a bit slow and doesn’t work well in the dark unless you really bring the phone close to your face.

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G package has also reduced some weight as Samsung no longer includes a charger in the box. In true flagship fashion, only SIM eject tools and USB Type-C-Type-C cables are available. With the high wattage USB PD power adapter, you can quickly charge your Galaxy S21 FE5G with up to 25W. It’s not that fast compared to what’s possible today, but it’s decent.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance Photo Source: Roydon Cerejo

Samsung Galaxy S21FE5G Specifications and Software

New smartphone models usually mean that the SoC has been upgraded, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets the same Exynos 2100 SoC found in the flagship S21 series. This is a powerful SoC that has performed well on past Samsung models and can run Android 12 on the Galaxy S21 FE5G as well. Some global variations of this phone are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 instead. This is what I wanted to see on an Indian model. Again, there will be disappointed fans out there because of this decision. The Exynos 2100 supports a large number of 5G bands each time it becomes relevant here in India. It also supports popular wireless standards such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC for Samsung Pay. The phone also has a wireless Dex mode for sharing content on the big screen and using it like a PC.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G is equipped with Dolby Atmos, dustproof and waterproof IP68 certified, stereo speakers with wireless charging. The phone runs One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. HDR10 video playback is supported. Google’s Material Traces Design language appears in menus and widgets, but it’s still One UI, which is quite different from the Android 12 experience you’ll see on your Pixel device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G includes One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 Photo courtesy of Roydon Cerejo

The software works fine and it’s a typical Samsung experience with lots of shortcuts and customizations. I noticed one bug that caused the interface frame rate to drop randomly, making gestures and animations look very jerky. This will be fixed automatically after a while. I’ve noticed several times when I started reviewing my phone, and even after applying the first OTA update. My unit alone can be a problem, so I have to wait for more people to report this bug.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Performance and Battery Life

I had a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for over a week, and that’s exactly what I expected a flagship of nonsense value to do everything you want and do it well. My favorite was the light weight, which was very comfortable to carry in my pocket or in my hand. People who frequently carry two phones will definitely appreciate this even more. The matte finish on the back and the glossy display attracted fingerprints, but not so much. No scratches were seen on the body without the case. This is a good sign. The display is very readable outdoors and the touch response of the phone is very good. I’ve noticed that automatic brightness is sometimes a bit slow to adapt to ambient light, but this wasn’t a regular event.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Supports High Speed ​​Wireless Charging Up to 15W Photo Source: Roydon Cerejo

The multimedia performance was also great. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G supports HDR10 playback, and apps such as Netflix are aware of this feature. The game worked very well with a smooth frame rate and pleasing visuals. Call of Duty: Mobile was fun to play and the frame rate was stable even at the best graphic settings possible in the game. The same was true for Asphalt 9: Legend. After 15-20 minutes of continuous games, the back of the phone got a little warmer. Stereo speakers sounded very good both in games and watching videos. The number of benchmarks was also top notch. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G scored 7,28,951 points on AnTuTu and 1,087 and 3,245 points on the Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

This will extend battery life. The Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G has the same battery capacity of 4,500mAh as the Galaxy S20FE 5G, but unfortunately it didn’t work in the HD video battery loop test. The phone ran in just 11 hours and 44 minutes, compared to more than 18 hours completed on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Coincidentally, the 4G version of the Galaxy S20 FE with the Exynos 990 SoC (the flagship of the S20 generation) also recorded a much shorter runtime in less than 13 hours in loop testing. However, the phone worked well with mixed use, and most days I was able to spend the day comfortably on a single charge. This includes small games, using social apps, and taking pictures.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a camera set similar to Galaxy S20 FE 5G Photo courtesy of Roydon Cerejo

As mentioned earlier, charging the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G isn’t the fastest I’ve ever seen, but it’s decent. I used the OnePlus WarpCharge 65T power brick that can charge 45W USB PD. I was able to charge this phone up to 83 percent in an hour.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Camera

The camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G are similar to those of its predecessor. There is a 12 megapixel primary camera with optical stabilization and f / 1.8 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel telescope with 3x optical zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel self-portrait camera on the front. The camera interface and shooting mode are similar to those seen on recent Samsung flagships. Notably, there is no dedicated macro camera, and the ultra-wide camera doesn’t have autofocus, so you can’t even shoot extreme close-ups, so there’s no macro mode.

Daytime photos looked rich and vibrant on the mobile phone display. The level of detail was high, the colors were nicely saturated, and Samsung’s post-processing worked well for noise cleanup. The main camera also did a great job in close-up, creating a very pleasing background blur. Autofocus was quick and adaptable. You can use the shutter button to quickly take a single photo, press and hold to record a video, and use the right swipe gesture to take a burst (if you hold your phone sideways).

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G main camera sample (tap to see full size)

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Ultra Wide Camera Sample (Tap to view full size)

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Telephoto (3X) Camera Sample (Tap to view full size)

The ultra-wide camera captures relatively weak details, but it’s useful because it gives you an interesting perspective on the subject. Telephoto cameras could be used with digital zoom up to 10x, but quality dropped rapidly above this magnification level. The maximum hybrid zoom level for this camera is 30x.

In dark places, the Camera app’s Scene Optimizer automatically enables night mode to display brighter images. The objects in the viewfinder looked very grainy in the dark, but the final processed image was much better. I was able to take shots that could be used from a super wide camera in night mode.

Selfie cameras have produced very good results during the day and in dark places. The details were very good and the colors were accurately represented.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G close-up camera sample (tap to see full size)

Night Mode Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Main Camera Sample (Tap to view full size)

Night Mode Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Selfie Camera Sample (Tap to view full size)

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G also works well for video recording. Stabilization was good during the day and at night, with little jitter in the video. The audio of the recording came out well. This phone can shoot video at up to 4K60fps with front and rear cameras. This is impressive. The overall camera experience is similar to that of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. That is, it is very reliable.

verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G is itself a flagship of great value for Samsung. It is one of the only phones in this range that has all the checkboxes checked in terms of performance and features and offers premium features such as wireless charging and IP68 waterproofing, despite rising prices. Galaxy S21 FE disables Galaxy S21 almost completely. It no longer offers significant value at current prices.

There were some areas I felt that Samsung could have done better with the Galaxy S21FE5G. I wish I had the option to expand storage. Bundled chargers were always welcome and may have had a long battery life when it comes to playing video. If any of these little mistakes can be a headache for you, you don’t need to look for anything more than the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It’s just the lowest price in Rupee history, so there’s never been a better time to buy this phone. 36,999.

If you haven’t got the launch offer yet and haven’t bought the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, I think the Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers much better value so far. You really won’t lose anything because it’s virtually the same as the new model. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G makes more sense as the price goes down and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is phased out of the market, but until then, it’s a good idea to get an older model instead. ..

