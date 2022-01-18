East Coast Hotel Sales-hotelbusiness.com





Recent deals include companies in the Navica Group that acquired Andaz Wall Street. Andaz Wall Street will be rebranded to Hyatt Centric Wall Street. Noble Investment Group to buy two Hilton branded properties in National Landing, Arlington, Virginia. The Kessler Collection has acquired the historic Elxville in New Bern, North Carolina and converted it into a boutique hotel.

Navika Group of Companies has acquired Andaz Wall Street of NYC Navika Group of Companies. Acquired Andaz Wall Street, a self-advice commercial real estate company, and renamed it Hyatt Centric Wall Street New York. The hotel operated by Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions (BSHS) will reopen on January 26th.

The accommodation rooms were modernized in 2019 and the lobby (rendered above) has recently been expanded to reflect the contemporary design of the Hyatt Centric brand. Navika plans to invest about $ 5 million to rethink real estate in the coming years.

The 253 rooms have walk-in rain showers, hardwood floors and 12 feet. Brand amenities such as oversized windowed ceilings, Hyatt Centric bathrobes, socially friendly luxury toiletries, and driver hair dryers.

The Wall & Water restaurant will remain on site and will reopen on January 26th. The property also has more than 10,000 square feet of conference and event space.

Noble Acquires Hampton and Hilton Garden Inn National Landing The Noble Investment Group has acquired 162 Hampton Inn & Suites National Landing and 248 Hilton Garden Inn National Landing in Arlington, Virginia.

National Landing is a multipurpose urban community on the Washington, DC market, consisting of three districts: Crystal City, Pentagon City, and Potomac Yard in Arlington. National Landing, Virginia’s largest walkable downtown, benefits from billions of dollars in private and public investment. Most notable, according to Noble, is the $ 2.5 billion Amazon HQ2 under development, creating 25,000 new jobs at National Landing, and Virginia Tech’s innovation campus is a new era of technology in the larger DC area. Is expected to promote.

Kessler Collection Acquires Elxville, New Bern, North Carolina A portfolio of 12 boutique hotels, the Kessler Collection purchases the historic Elxville, New Bern, North Carolina for $ 2.25 million, turning the hotel into a 50-room boutique hotel. I have a plan to let you.

Scheduled to begin construction in early 2023, the property features 1,500 square feet of conference and event space, Speak Easy downstairs, and a specialty coffee shop and restaurant downstairs.

Located in the heart of downtown, Elksville remains New Bern’s tallest and most prominent commercial building, as well as an iconic landmark in the city. The 1908 Bozar building, built by the fraternity of Elks, has been vacant and untouched for over a decade.

The Kessler team will work with the development, design and construction teams over the next 12-14 months to complete the plan on a planned completion date in mid-2024. In addition, Kessler will work with the New Bern Historical Preservation Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, and the National Park Service to preserve Elxville’s history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hotelbusiness.com/east-coast-hotels-sold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos