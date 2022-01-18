Save on Apple Watch, Smart TV and more with Best Buy’s 4-day sale





Best Buy launches a four-day savings event and offers a number of great offers on top technologies. Find great deals, including the cheapest returns you’ve ever seen on your Apple Watch Series 7, including smart TVs, AirPods, and GoPros. I chose some favorites from the sale. We have a lot. Of other people to check out. Buy all the deals now.

With so many markdowns, it can be difficult to find pearls in oysters. Check out the current deals on Best Buy and here are some of your favorite offers that are worth getting.

The Series 7 smartwatch has a thinner bezel, more durable, faster charging and a larger display than previous models. It’s also the first Apple Watch with a QWERTY keyboard. The 41mm model is currently $ 60 off, which continues to be the biggest discount we’ve ever seen.

These are arguably the best AirPods you can get. These true wireless earphones are comfortable, provide excellent sound quality, have active noise canceling, features transparent mode and more. It’s not the lowest discount I’ve seen on an AirPods Pro, but it’s the best price I’ve seen right now.

This air fryer features nine preset cooking programs and 180-400 degree temperature control to accommodate a variety of recipes. A capacity of 9 quarts cooks up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time. In addition, it has an easy-to-clean stainless steel exterior and a removable, dishwasher-safe non-stick basket and crunchy tray for easy cleanup.

Samsung offers millions of shades on this model of Crystal UHD, offering smart features such as apps, streaming services, and voice assistants. It also includes 4K UHD upscaling and Motion Xcelerator to keep sports, action movies, and high-speed game sequences smooth and clear.

The TV features Dolby Vision for a home movie experience, a 4K HDR processor X1 that provides smooth images, and a 4K X-Reality Pro designed to upscale HD content to near 4K levels. .. You can also use Motionflow XR to keep fast sequences in sports, action movies, and games clear. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can use voice to control your TV and other smart devices. However, if you use Alexa, it also pairs well with its setup.

