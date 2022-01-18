Logitech Pen Review | PCMag





It is a well-known fact that classrooms have been digitized. Old pens, pencils and dominated notebooks have been integrated, digitized and converted into tablets and Chromebooks in children’s classrooms. Today, children’s success is largely based on freely available digital tools. That’s why Logitech Pen ($ 65) is so attractive. Certified for compatibility with the Universal Stylus Initiative, the Logitech Pen is an impressive input device with ample rated battery life and a comfortable, ergonomic design that fits hands of all ages and sizes. The perfect Chromebook companion for students.

My first stylus

Today, more than 40 million Chromebooks are used in education, with an additional 15 million added each year, making it a great time for devices such as the Logitech Pen. At just 5.9 inches long and weighing 0.5 ounces, it’s slightly lighter than Microsoft’s Surface pens and much lighter than the professional styling artists used on Wacom tablets.

It’s not as sleek and sexy as the Apple Pencil, but the Logitech Pen’s triangular body is easy to hold and use. According to Logitech, engineers worked with young students to create a comfortable, optimized ergonomic design for the hands of ages 7-17. A large (and colorful) non-slip silicone grip provides additional support, and the stylus tip is sturdy and replaceable. (Logitech also has an Apple Pencil competitor called Crayon, which has a slightly different design than the pen and is available in the consumer and education markets.)

At the bottom of the stylus is a USB-C port for charging your device. Logitech claims that a full charge lasts 15 days of normal school use. If you forget to charge your pen overnight, you can quickly add 30 minutes of life with a 30 second charge. When not in use, the pen automatically goes to sleep to save power.

The Logitech Pen doesn’t come with its own charger, but given that most Chromebooks use a USB-C charger, it couldn’t be too far away. A small indicator light flashes to let you know that the pen’s battery is low. Curiously, there is no cap to cover the exposed harbor, so foreign objects can get caught in the harbor while being swayed by the school backpack.

Apart from the exposed port, the pen is fairly sturdy and can withstand a drop from 4 feet. In addition, it is hard to bend, hard to spill, and easy to clean. It’s a great bonus for parents and teachers of young children, who are almost certain to drop it on something sticky or handle it with sticky hands.

More powerful than a sword

The Logitech Pen is impressive on paper, so the next step is to use it (digitally). The company designed a stylus for use in a classroom environment, supporting note-taking, scrolling, scribbling, and other gestures a child might make on a school day. To emulate a home school experience, we paired the Logitech Pen with two recently reviewed convertible Chromebooks, the Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 and the HP Chromebook x360 14a, which support the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI).

A brief supplement on USI certification: This is an organization of OEM stylus and touch controller manufacturers who want to create and facilitate interoperable active digital pens by defining how the stylus communicates with the host device. It is an idea. In short, the goal is to provide a standard user experience across Chrome devices while keeping the stylus itself affordable.

As advertised, Logitech Pen works seamlessly with Chrome OS. No synchronization, pairing, or additional software download required. It’s easy to see Google’s suite of apps, but the pen works fine with other USI-enabled apps and multiple Chromebooks, as long as you’re using USI certification, as much as using a pen and paper. It’s seamless and easy to collaborate. Chromebook, that is. The device does not work on the surface of the touch screen alone.

The Logitech Pen offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing for smoother, cleaner lines than when using a finger or other rubber tip styling. Overall, there were no issues while scrolling, writing, or scribbling.

One drawback that needs to be resolved over time is distribution. For starters, the Logitech Pen is only available at Logitech Educational Resellers in the United States. While other regions and consumer channels will be available, it’s a shame that the Logitech pen is a high-quality, versatile stylus for Chromebooks both outside and indoors in the classroom, so you won’t have immediate access to your device.

Logitech says it also offers an optional pen loop that secures it to your Chromebook. It could not be used for testing. I hope it is included by default. No matter how sophisticated the equipment is, students will lose things, and misplaced a $ 65 stylus will be much more painful than losing a typical ballpoint pen.

A valuable addition to the classroom

Nitpicks aside, I was impressed with the performance of Logitech Pen. As an educational tool, the pen is versatile and convenient as long as you have a USI-certified Chromebook in your classroom. As a tool for general use, it is a great introduction for young tablet users to develop their motor skills. If you’re an active Chromebook user looking for an input device that’s customized for your machine of choice, there’s no doubt that there are cheaper alternatives such as the OS-independent Lenovo’s $ 39.99 USI pen.

