Angstrom agrees to acquire Connect2 Cleanrooms





Asgard Partners, a private equity firm based in New York, will acquire Lancaster from its portfolio company, Angstrom Technology, a leader in the design and manufacture of modular cleanrooms, in the UK-based Connect 2 Cleanrooms (C2C). Announced that it has signed the contract.

The new deal creates a partnership between two cleanroom companies on either side of the Atlantic Ocean. The new group, with enhanced expertise and capabilities, will be in an improved position to serve an expanding multinational client base.

Founded in 2002, C2C operates internationally from its headquarters in Lancaster and has offices in Gelder Marsen in London and the Netherlands. C2C is a modular cleanroom platform that serves healthcare, pharmaceutical, and industrial clients with a variety of cleanroom solutions. C2C offers a comprehensive suite of vertically integrated products including engineering services, design and construction services, cleanroom training services, testing and verification services.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Angstrom is fully oriented to regulated industries and adjacent markets such as aerospace, defense, technology, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automotive, healthcare and end-of-life markets. We design, build and service customizable modular clean rooms. The company completes a fully customizable turnkey project, giving it a high degree of control over air and surface particles to manufacture, test, and assemble products in a safe and clean environment.

The C2C management team will continue to be deployed to continue to drive growth as part of a broader group.

Joe Govier, C2C Founder and CEO, said: This combination of transactions and business enables Angstrom and C2C to realize their joint vision of creating a truly global controlled environmental solution platform, and are excited about the future of the group and team. within.

It was important for us to work with a company that has the same values, integrity and vision for our business and our employees. With this deal, we are confident that Angstrom and C2C will be built and feasible on the strong technological foundations that exist today. With a joint mission to create a globally controlled environmental solution platform, we are excited about the future of the group and the teams within it.

Karan Rai, Managing Partner of Asgard Partners, said: , Biotechnology, cell and gene therapy. This transaction is just the beginning of a long-term growth strategy focused on the integration of modular clean rooms and controlled environmental industries. Both companies consider them strategically and culturally superior and are excited to welcome them. A very talented C2C team has joined the Angstrom family.

Matt Isard, CEO of Angstrom, said: An industry-focused company, this is an important step in that direction. We are looking forward to welcoming Joe Govier and the rest of C2C’s talents to Angstrom and integrating best practices from C2C ​​to Angstrom and vice versa.

