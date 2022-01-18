Windows 11 SE laptops have arrived and you can use your Chromebook at school





Microsoft’s Chrome OS rival, Windows 11 SE, is being adopted by a small number of laptops. After detailing Windows 11 SE in November, Microsoft OEM partners are now beginning to make their devices globally available to schools and students. Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Lenovo, HP and JP.IK are all creating Windows 11 SE laptops, with Fujitsu and Positivo devices coming out later this year.

Windows 11 SE is only available to new low-cost devices and only to school and educational customers. Designed for hands-on use of Chromebooks in educational institutions, it’s optimized for Microsoft Edge, Office, and Microsoft’s cloud-based services. However, Windows 11 SE isn’t limited to Microsoft apps, and both Zoom and Chrome are some of the authorized app choices that IT administrators can install. Microsoft has also simplified Windows 11 SE so that apps always run full-screen, multitasking with snap layouts is reduced to side-by-side only, and the widget section has been removed.

Acers Windows 11 SE laptops include stylus support.Image: Microsoft

In terms of hardware, a variety of laptops will be available in the coming weeks. Most OEMs seem to be diverting existing low cost devices and shipping them with Windows 11 SE pre-installed. Acer is updating its existing TravelMate Spin B3 laptop with Windows 11 SE. The 11.6-inch device includes a shock-absorbing bumper to protect it from falling, allowing it to drain even if it spills near the keyboard. The Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron processor powers the TravelMate Spin B3. This is a fairly common processor choice for Windows 11 SE laptops.

Asus has its own great-named BR1100F laptop with 360-degree hinges, a touchscreen display that supports a stylus, a rubber bumper and a spill-resistant keyboard. Dell chose an 11-inch display on the Latitude 3120 laptop. With the quick charge function, the owner can charge about 80% in one hour. This is useful in schools where trying to keep the device charged is half the fight against laptops.

Dynabook (formerly known as Toshiba) ships Windows 11 SE with its existing E10 laptop series with 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron processor, and solid stage storage. The keyboard is spill-resistant and this compact laptop is designed to fit easily inside your backpack.

HP has the only large Windows 11 SE laptop.Image: Microsoft

HP’s new ProBook Fortis 14-inch G9 notebook is one of the only Windows 11 SE laptops with a larger display. The 14-inch device includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. HP also has a small 11-inch Prox360 model with Windows 11 SE.

JP IKs Windows 11 SE laptops start at just $ 219. The Leap T304 features a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of SSD, and a rotatable 2-megapixel webcam. Lenovo is also diverting existing 100w, 300w, 500w, and 14w laptops to Windows 11 SE.

Nicole Desen, Corporate Vice President of Device Partner Sales at Microsoft, states that partners have built a broad portfolio of Windows 11 SE devices and are now available worldwide. More Windows 11 SE devices will be introduced this year, including releases from Fujitsu and Positivo.

Microsoft has also created its own $ 249 Surface Laptop SE. This is the company’s first true Chromebook rival. Surface Laptop SE will only be available to schools and students when it goes on sale earlier this year.

