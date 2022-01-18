Microsoft releases Office for Mac Update with full support for Apple Silicon in Excel





Microsoft has released a new version of the Office for Mac Productivity Suite. It includes an updated Excel app with 100% native support for Apple Silicon Machines.

According to the release notes that came with version 16.57, Excel now runs natively on Macs with Apple’s M1 series processors, without the use of the Rosetta 2 conversion layer. This means that anyone using a Mac with an M1, M1 Pro, or M1 Max processor can expect improved performance and energy efficiency when working with Excel spreadsheets, especially those that use the Power Query feature.

Excel is fully supported on devices with Apple Silicon CPUs: PowerQuery for Excel for Mac is now natively supported on Apple Silicon Processors. If you previously used the Rosetta emulator to run Excel, you can disable it and run Excel natively on your device.

The latest updates apply to Office 365, Office 2019 for Mac, Office LTSC 2021 for Mac, and Office 2021 for Mac. These are available as a one-time purchase from a retail store or through a volume license agreement. Users can get a new version from Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU). To use Microsoft AutoUpdate, launch an Office application such as Word or Excel and[ヘルプ]->[更新の確認]Choose.

Apple has built Rosetta 2 converter software to allow Macs to run x86-64 code created for Intel Macs. In contrast to the original Rosetta, versions that allow PowerPC apps to run on Intel-based Mac code are not interpreted in real time. Instead, the Rosetta 2 conversion process runs completely on the first boot, but with the first x8664 conversion of the instruction, there is a slight performance penalty.

According to Apple, Rosetta 2 is a temporary solution that allows developers to run existing Intel-based programs on Arm-based Macs. So in the end you need to create a native app for your Apple Silicon machine. In particular, Apple ended support for the original Rosetta three years after its release.

