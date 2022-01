Google has been accused of tricking publishers and advertisers into keeping their income in their pockets

This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. Terms of service. (Photo: Pawel Czerwinski / Unsplash) New details from a pending lawsuit against Google have tricked people involved in the advertising business for years, resulting in cash flow that Google has in its pocket. It is revealed that it has increased.

This information follows a lawsuit filed by 10 states in December 2020, with a few Republican Justice Secretaries suing tech giants for monopolizing web search and digital advertising services. Complaints pointed out that Facebook emerged as a viable Google competitor in 2017 and quickly addressed potential competition by launching trade-offs: Facebook is an ad run by Google. Reduce competitive behavior in exchange for auction incentives. In the proceedings, Google has gradually dominated the digital advertising market for 12 years since it acquired DoubleClick in 2008.

Coincidentally (or not), this follows another proceeding filed by the Department of Justice two months ago, DOJ said that Google abused its market position to thwart competitors and search. Claimed to stay at the top. Food chain promotion. Of course, Google denied the allegations made in both proceedings and called them groundless and futile, promising to defend them vigorously in court.

Many of the December proceedings were edited last year, and most people are out of the loop for details that Google appears to be cheating. Now, a federal judge has determined that a modified version of the complaint can be opened to bring an unedited fragment of the proceeding to the surface. Among them is the allegation that Google created a secret program inside an ad auction to reduce corporate sales while increasing buyers’ advertising spend.

In one program within Google’s secret repertoire, the company used an advertiser’s previous bids to set the lowest price for that particular advertiser and raise future bids. Another program changed the rates specific to Google’s ad exchange to help Google’s own tools win auctions that they would have previously lost. According to complaints citing internal communications between Google employees, the company pocketed extra revenue and used it to manipulate future auctions and expand digital monopolies.

The proceedings (along with the DOJ proceedings) are not scheduled to be tried until 2023. Similar to the Federal Trade Commission’s allegations of antitrust violations against Facebook, Google may be forced to sell its monopoly assets (including DoubleClick) in the absence of a final verdict. Good feeling.

