Eight innovations that are standard in museums and heritage





For better or for worse, the museum and heritage department is in a somewhat technical arms race, from the front desk to the headline exhibition.

With the introduction of new innovations, there is a debate about the best way to move technology from novel to valuable storytelling devices. Here, Advisor describes some of these technologies as they move from proof-of-concept to practical examples.

Projection mapping is converting spaces to big and small

When projection-mapped to walls, ceilings, floors, and objects, projection mapping brings existing surfaces to life with virtual content that can be viewed by users standing nearby or looking from a distance on the scale of a building wall. I can.

This technique can be used to highlight existing features within historic buildings, achieve specific shapes and structures, and illuminate custom-built structures for installation.

As an alternative to multimedia exhibition screens or as a system for highlighting existing facades, creating and installing projection mapping requires a custom build and installation.

Recent use cases include Van Gogh Exhibit from Manchesters Media City. It relies heavily on projection mapping to fill empty walls with video.

Another example is the installation of luminescent projection mapping by Harewood House and multimedia artist Dave & Christine McGuire. As part of the A Night At The Mansion exhibition, we will be awarded the Innovation of the Year at the Museums + Heritage Awards in 2020.

Luminous. A projection mapping installation created as part of A Night At The Mansion. An award-winning visitor attraction throughout the Harewood House room. @harewoodhouse @studiomcguire #videomapping #projectionmapping #statelyhome #projection pic.twitter.com/s1NCIpygen

— Davy and Kristin McGuire (@studiomcguire) May 3, 2021

Binaural technology adds an immersive layer to your audio

Binaural audio is a type of audio recorded on two channels that reflects the two human ears and mimics the immersive sound effect of playback.

This technology reproduces the way humans hear sounds naturally by creating the effect of actually hearing sounds in space. This creates an immersive experience that makes museum visitors feel as if they were part of an exhibit. In other words, binaural audio allows visitors to hear in 3D.

Among the museums that utilize technology is the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Visitors’ exhibitions in Versailles included headsets that visitors could wear.

Instead of traditional commentary by experts on specific objects, this binaural audio experience is described by actors who portray royalty, ambassadors, architects, travel writers, and tourists as they travel from Paris to Versailles on an open carriage. Will be “hosted”.

Digital twins store and duplicate delicate objects

The concept of digital twins extends to object photography in 3D. Photogrammetry, the process of retrieving photo and volume data at once, allows you to scan to create a virtual model that resides in 3D space.

The process benefits the preservation of physical objects by freezing them the moment they are part of a digital archive. But it also allows visitors to meet their urge to pick up and manipulate things.

Companies such as Londons Form Capture offer on-site scanning of objects and work with the British Museum and others to create 3D captures with Nike and Google.

It also leverages the Anglo Sikh Museums collection of virtual objects with hotspots that can be rotated and moved in 3D within the browser, as well as provide detailed information.

Contactless donations in a cashless society

This is a problem because the coronavirus has almost run out of cash and wants to take full advantage of visitor reserve changes as museums and heritage attractions enter and exit.

But just as retailers expect contactless payments, contactless donations are now the most convenient method. The Manchester People’s History Museum (PHM) is one of the museums that employs tap-to-gib technology. Through GoodBox, a technology company specializing in “tap-give” contactless donation stations, the museum will increase donations and interact with visitors while keeping admission to a cashless society free. You can continue.

In addition, PHM reports that new statistics on digital donations allow visitors to think more strategically about how to donate. Since installing the technology, we have found that visitors make the most donations on weekends, especially between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Holographic displays add an additional dimension to the visual

Among the museums that make the most of this technology is the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles. The museum debuted a life-sized hologram of Holocaust survivor and fashion designer Lenny Firestone. Firestone was shot with a series of cameras answering questions, and the resulting video constitutes a permanent installation called Dimensionsin Testimony created by the USC Shoah Foundation, an LA-based nonprofit founded by Steven Spielberg. It was converted to a hologram.

A more affordable option is holographic fan display technology, which uses a rotating LED bar to give the illusion of floating objects. This technology is being used by the display company Virtual On to create Doctor Who-themed holograms at a British Film Institute (BFI) event.

Apps as a knowledgeable tour guide

Digital layers on existing displays that don’t require investment in multimedia, channels to stay in touch with visitors, and more foresight in recent years as a digital alternative to people who can’t visit directly.

Among the places where app guides are adopted are Black Cultural Archives, which follows in the footsteps of Central Park Conservancy, and Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), which worked with Bloomberg Philanthropies to create a digital guide accessible from the Bloomberg Connects app.

With this app, visitors can find and access information about the artwork displayed by YSP, answer questions that a typical paper guide might ask, and deliver movie and audio content. increase.

At YSP, you can see the audiovisual guide for the Joana Bass Conceros headline exhibition. Check out works by Alfredo Jar, Calliopire Remos, Jaume Plensa, RAQS Media Collective, Ursula von Rydinswald, William Tucker and more.

Existing technology developed by the Bloomberg Connects app overcomes the often costly hurdle of building an app from scratch. However, larger museums have moved to create their own unique offerings.

Among them is The History of Sciences Pocket Curator app. The app provides a more interactive way to explore the museum with animations, audio commentary and interactive demonstrations of museum objects.

VR as a gateway to a virtual museum

The Museum of Plastic, the debut of the virtual museum platform Curatours, opens

AR / VR is an established technology that reconstructs the way museums and exhibits are exhibited, but is currently being used to create entire virtual museums with multiple exhibitions.

Last year, the first virtual museum of this kind was launched on Curatours, a virtual reality platform specially designed for museum and gallery experiences.

It is part of the British Council’s Creative Commission Program and investigates climate change as part of the Climate Connection Global Global Initiative. The Virtual Plastics Museum 2121 is based on the imaginary future 100 years from now, when current efforts to curb the use of plastics have been effective. ..

This is one of what is expected to be a long list of virtual museums on the platform, opening new doors to new types of museum curators, new opportunities and possibilities to create experiences in a budget-free world. Social interaction with one other virtual user You are on the other side of the globe.

Visitor flow technology makes tracking people smarter

The museum uses visitor flow technology to understand how people are experiencing the exhibition. This data is used to improve the visitor’s experience by providing content that is tailored to the visitor’s interests and helping the museum organize the collection to better connect with the visitor’s needs. Will be done. This new approach has changed the landscape of the museum forever.

The Duomo Museum in Siena is one of those adopting new technology to support this process. This technology uses Wi-Fi connection tracking, online tickets, and 3D sensors for the Italian Museum.

Using Xovis’ sensor technology counters who provide the same services to the retail and transportation departments, sensors and technology automate the flow of people, enabling better route creation and reporting.

