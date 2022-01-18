Apple regains top spot in the global smartphone market, analysts say





Apple regained the top spot in the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2021 and overtook Samsung.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

According to data from analyst firm Canalys on Tuesday, Apple is once again at the top of the global smartphone market, accounting for 22% of global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2021. High demand for the iPhone 13 and competitive pricing in mainland China help tech giants regain their lead and beat Samsung, which gained 20% market share in the three months to 31 December. I did.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi remained in third place with a 12% market share. Oppo and Vivo closed the top five in the market with 9% and 8% shares, respectively.

“Apple has returned to the top of the smartphone market after three-quarters, driven by the excellent performance of the iPhone 13,” said Sanya am Chaurasia, an analyst at Canalys, in the release. “Apple showed unprecedented iPhone performance in mainland China, and aggressive pricing of its flagship device kept its value proposition strong.”

This is because supply chain challenges and the surge in COVID-19 cases have affected overall shipments.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 at an event on September 14, 2021 last year, and 10 days later, phones were on the shelves. The overall look and feel of the iPhone 13 lineup isn’t much different from that of the iPhone 12, but the latest iPhone line has some notable upgrades internally.

The upgraded camera features on the iPhone 13 include new macro photography and cinematic video modes. Other upgrades include increased storage, improved battery life, and the new A15 Bionic processor.

Apple has also announced a variety of new colors in its iPhone 13 lineup, including midnight, pink, graphite, and gold. Prices for the iPhone 13 range from $ 699 for the base iPhone 13 Mini to $ 1,599 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage.

