Activision Blizzard games are coming to the Xbox Game Pass soon





In addition to the news that Microsoft is preparing to buy Activision Blizzard for $ 70 billion, Xbox console makers have confirmed that the recently troubled Call of Duty and Warcraft publisher game is coming to the Xbox Game Pass. ..

The exact date on which any of the Activision Blizzards games will arrive at Microsoft’s Netflix-style subscription service has not been announced. Also, it’s not yet clear which game in the publisher catalog will hit the Game Pass. However, acquiring Activision Blizzard means effectively acquiring franchises such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft. Microsoft also announced in an official announcement that it will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as possible to PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.

It includes both new titles and games from Activision Blizzards’ great catalog, so you can watch Call of Duty games on both your Xbox console and PC, as well as StarCraft and Warcraft series games on your PC. I can do it. Blizzards’ popular MMO World of Warcraft requires a monthly subscription from the player to access all content, but it’s unclear if it will somehow be included in the PC Game Pass. In addition, other Activision Blizzard properties such as Crash Bandicoot, Spyro The Dragon, and Tony Hawk can now be somehow migrated to the Game Pass. In short, the services we offer will probably expand significantly.

We’re asking both Activision Blizzard and Microsoft to comment on this issue and will update it if either company contacts us.

As you can imagine, this major acquisition will have a long-term impact on the monopoly of Activision Blizzard games in the future. Imagine when Microsoft bought Bethesda for $ 7.5 billion in September 2020. At the time, Xbox head Phil Spencer moved Fallout maker games to other consoles on a case-by-case basis, leaving the games exclusively for the Xbox in March 2021. Spencer said in March that he had contractual obligations to comply with, but confirmed that the Xbox will be home to future Bethesda games.

With Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, future Diablo maker games are likely to be console-only for the Xbox ecosystem as well. Call of Duty: Many of the games currently under development, such as Vanguard and Overwatch, are multi-platform, but games currently under development, such as Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, can be discontinued to meet this all-new partnership. There is sex. There are already contractual obligations that govern that these games will be released on multiple platforms.

Perhaps the most obvious indication that future Activision Blizzard games are Xbox-only and likely to be available on the Game Pass is Bethesdas Starfield. It wasn’t reportedly planned as a multi-platform title, but during Gamescom 2021, there was a misconception that the long-awaited SFRPG could appear on the PlayStation console in the future. However, as Pete Hines, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications at Bethesdas reiterated in June 2021, Starfield is 100% exclusive to the Xbox console. I’m sorry, I’m a PS5 fan.

Elsewhere in the acquisition announcement, Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Game Pass has reached more than 25 million subscribers so far.

