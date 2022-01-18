Virginia Tech Wins National Top Award for Entrepreneurship Excellence | VTx





This department teaches 12 courses focused on entrepreneurship and innovation, and the subjects of the courses extend to entrepreneurship, social entrepreneurship, and technology entrepreneurship. The Faculty of Business Administration has world-class faculty members who conduct research on cutting-edge entrepreneurship topics, and faculty members use insights from their research into their education.

Gnyawali is grateful for this evaluation. It emphasizes growth as a program and sustained excellence for faculty, staff, students, and stakeholders to work together to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem at Virginia Tech.

The development and enhancement of the aforementioned entrepreneurial ecosystem at Virginia Tech and Virginia was of interest to the USASBE jury. This ecosystem extends beyond the limits of the Blacksburg campus around the world.

The entrepreneurial ecosystem within Blacksburg includes the Apex Center for Entrepreneurs, Calhoun Honors Program, Innovate Living-Learning Community, Link + License + Launch, and Creativity + Innovation Destination Area. Outside the Virginia Tech campus, the ecosystem extends to the Blacksburg Corporate Research Center, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technical Council, and the Innovation Campus in the metropolitan area of ​​Washington, DC. Globally, a partnership between Virginia Tech and the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration of Xian Electronic Technology University in Xian, China has recently been announced. This will allow future leaders to work together to lead world-class entrepreneurial ventures.

The Virginia Tech and its surrounding entrepreneurship ecosystem continues to be recognized for outstanding student entrepreneurs and programs that help them advance their ideas and businesses, said Derick Maggard, executive director of the Apex Center for Entrepreneurs. Says. This award is another major award that honors all the efforts of campus-wide leadership, faculty and students.

The success of entrepreneurship programs is partly due to their interdisciplinary nature. Entrepreneurs are not tied to a single major, and the curriculum reflects that. The program offers a minor in entrepreneurship that is open to students in all disciplines.

With the EIT option and entrepreneurship minor, Virginia Tech students have the opportunity to educate entrepreneurs, Tseng said. Entrepreneurship is an interdisciplinary program. Pamplin and the Faculty of Business have developed miners to support the growth and investment that Virginia Tech has made in programming, and has an excellent world-class research and education team across Virginia Tech.

The number of students enrolled in entrepreneurship courses has doubled from about 600 to over 1200 in the last five years. Currently, about 300 students are enrolled in the EIT major and the Entrepreneurship minor.

Our educational program allows students to develop entrepreneurial and related organizational skills to identify problems, Poff said. We teach students to turn problems into opportunities, attract and deploy resources to pursue those opportunities, and lead innovation in both new and existing companies.

Gnyawali said some students may not start a business soon after graduation. But they may want to do so after years of corporate experience. Others want to develop their entrepreneurial and innovative knowledge and skills to succeed in their careers.

In addition to the Princeton Review’s overall ranking, the Faculty of Business degree was ranked 6th in the 25 Best Business Bachelor’s Degrees in 2020, and faculty research has been published and / or referenced in several publications over the past few years. I am.

According to Townsend, there are many proud awards and awards so far. We can be even more proud of the impact we have on the lives of our students, colleagues, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem around us. This is a great award to test your progress so far and remind you that the best hasn’t come yet.

