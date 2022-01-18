Google faces repulsion after changing the sound around white noise





Whether you want to hear the crackling fireplace or need the sound of the ocean to fall asleep, the Google Assistant provides a variety of white noise to help you fall asleep.

According to 9to5Google, the company seems to have changed the sound of “white noise.”

People began to notice the change on Wednesday, and the chords suddenly became “much quieter”, complaining “muffled” and looping every 10 to 30 minutes instead of every hour.

“I thought I was clogged or something happened,” wrote a user in the Google Nest Community forum. “I tried several different devices at home before I knew it was an upgrade from Google. The toddler noticed a change in sound and woke up in the middle of the night. Return to the original noise,” they said. I urged you. “It was very good.”

The Google Assistant contains a variety of ambient noise, including a few natural sounds, vibrating fan hums, and synthetic white noise. Say “Hey Google” and then listen to the soothing voice for hours, “Help me relax” or “Sound the river.” However, last week’s update was completed with a quiet track with noticeable breaks between loops, tired adults and kids. Between the Nest Community page and Reddit, this issue has received hundreds of comments within a week.

According to a Canadian user, “I play it for toddlers every night, but she’s really angry with this change and obviously doesn’t understand it.” “Please provide a way to revert the old version so that you can maintain your sleep schedule and sanity.”

Someone could easily share the original sound to Google Drive, and the most desperate users could upload the file to YouTube Music and cast it to the speaker at bedtime to solve the problem on their own. Or, if you need background noise to focus without being bothered by the actual sound, YouTube has a wealth of options.

Google did not immediately respond to PCMag’s request for comment.

