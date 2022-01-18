Innovative Houston Food Charity Wins Leading Amazon Technology Grant





One of Houston’s most valued food charities is recognized for its technological prowess. Houston Food Bank was awarded the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Image Grant.

According to a press release, the fund respects the vision and efforts of nonprofits seeking to improve their communities and the world with the help of cloud technology.

Specifically, food banks have been recognized in the Go Future, Faster category for launching a cloud-native digital logistics platform to better serve vulnerable people facing food insecurity (that anxiety). Was significantly worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Bank Note.

Each winner in this category receives up to $ 150,000 with unlimited funding, up to $ 100,000 with AWS Promotional Credits, and basic involvement with AWS Technology Specialists.

With COVID challenges and pandemics, food banks have been creative and responded. Food banks began serving meals in March 2020 as part of COVID-19’s response through partnerships with organizations such as volunteers, staff, corporate donors, CrowdSource Rescue, Task Rabbit and Amazon.

This pilot has been successful. So far, more than 2.3 million meals have been delivered to people in need. This is a food bill for press materials.

Technically, FoodBank’s Home Delivery Platform operates with a cloud-native serverless architecture that makes heavy use of AWS services (AWS Lambda, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Amplify, etc.) and is a mobile web responsive front. Features-End written in React / Typescript.

The client side is divided into four responsive web applications, each with different capabilities. Delivery management, pantry management, client orders, and driver delivery. All of these apps utilize shared components and APIs that communicate with each other based on different user personas.

Pariveda Solutions acts as a technology partner for implementing this platform. This project is an extension of the existing manual process for delivering food to customers.

Houston Food Bank has applied for an Image Grant to digitally enhance the process, connect submitted orders to the nearest pantry, and manage delivery operations more effectively with a focus on time management and delivery logistics. did.

In a statement, HFB President and CEO Brian Greene, following the success of the delivery business, Houston Food Bank’s goal is to expand delivery to expand reach and impact. In addition, the proposed improvements will shift to volunteering for this important service rather than third-party delivery providers, allowing clients to choose food based on their personal tastes, cultural and dietary needs. I would like to deliver food using a client selection model. Thanks for the support and expertise of AWS and Pariveda Solutions. We continue to look for new ways to solve the long-standing problem of hunger and work towards the ultimate vision of a food bank-free world.

